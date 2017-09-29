Class is in session, Lisa and Dr. Oz face off on social/health questions

The phrase said most often between married couples, “I told you so.” The debates of everyday household chores and health issues were brought to light today on Dr. Oz, 9/29/2017. We all laughed as Oz and his wife, Lisa (the married couple of 37 years and parents of 4) went at each other about questions we all have concerning simple everyday health debates. Which direction does the toilet paper go, washing your face (how often), and little things that can cause constant disagreements–why don’t you take your shoes off outside? Is yawning contagious? Social experiments were conducted while discussion on who, what, when, and where answers were given. And, if you think for one minute this ends debates in households, we have swamp land with great potential to sell you.

Liza and Dr. Oz found that he won after discovering toilet paper should be rolled over and you should always take shoes off when you enter your home for hygienic reasons. On washing your face, once or twice a day? Twins who had different regiments and skin were tested and after looking at the skin of each girl with a scanner, science (American Dermatologist) proved you should wash it twice a day. Do not use hot water and never leave your make-up on overnight. Lisa won this debate. The next big debate was, “Is yawning contagious?” After a social experiment of watching someone yawn, the audience proved that it was. So many of the audience members yawned watching a baby on video. It was hilarious. Then, the infamous question that causes more heat in a car than the sun, “Should you ask for directions if you get lost while driving?” Every woman has dealt with this problem. Men just can’t find the strength and want to use their homing signal (GPS) of their brains. A husband and wife joined the Oz couple. Jason drives a bus but his wife says, “Jason’s ego won’t let him ask.” The couple got lost in Pennsylvania one time but could not tell anyone where they were. Tension went thru the roof. Studies prove men rely on distance, women use landmarks and are better at following directions. Lisa won this debate–always ask.

Martha Stewart took over the stage and told Oz, “I’m not difficult, I am just a master.” Stewart took over Oz’s craft services table (backstage crew’s snack table) for a make-over and went head to head debating Dr. Oz. Oz defended it was yummy, but Stewart proclaimed it was sad. She added organic hard-boiled eggs (from her own farm), home-made whole-grain bread, homemade jam, blueberries, granola, honey, unflavored Greek yogurt, and walnut butter. Stewart also brought white bean hummus and beets. A tray of cut-up fresh vegetables were also recommended. She made the table more diverse and commented, “You’re a doctor, and your staff eats more than you and needs healthy.

Stewart and Oz discussed their morning routines. Stewart picks up her I-pad first thing before training and Oz questioned whether or not this was a good idea. He says not to start your day with stress. Stewart uses her slow cooker and prepares meals for the day before going to work. When she comes home, her meal is ready.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz.com