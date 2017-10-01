Why can’t I be happy and ways to make it a reality

How many times have we said or heard the phrase, “I don’t want a perfect life. I just want to be happy.” It seems nowadays, happiness is getting harder to achieve due to so many factors; the news, world events, financial problems, and family issues that divide all of us. We discovered that things that use to be goals for happiness such as money, that perfect home, that position at work, that designer handbag, and driving that vintage car did not bring happiness. Why is that? Why can’t we find that calm of peaceful joy? Seems the answer to that question is changing and to a simpler answer-choices. For the right RX, we need to dig into what brought us to this realization, and what we need to change in our lives. “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

The Doctors gave an Rx for happiness, suggesting “gratitude” can change our thinking and even improve our health. Other suggestions were meditation and smiling back at those you come in contact with.

Here’s why you need to make a gratitude list:

It increases your energy! Gratitude is directly linked to mental well-being and energy levels. When you make the effort to actually say and feel thankful, it not only increases your sense of well-being but also your physical and emotional energy.

It helps you lose weight! Studies show that individuals who keep a weekly gratitude list are more likely to exercise and take care of themselves.

It makes you happier! A study showed that participants who kept a gratitude journal for 10 weeks were 25 percent happier than those who did not.

MSNlifestyle, this morning, gave us a guide- the process of eliminating things from our lives for joy, peace, and happiness.

Things we need to eliminate from our lives

Stop comparing yourself to others-we are all individuals with different talents and purposes Stop putting unrealistic expectations on yourself-do what you can do and look at all you have already achieved Stop the overuse of media use-cell phone, social websites, texting, selfies Stop spending to be spending-debt causes so much grief, saving brings safety Stop fearing the unknown-fear can take away your today Stop living in the past-today is new and tomorrow is a chance and a hope Stop finding reasons not to take that needed vacation-everyone needs to refuel Stop overbooking yourself-that heavy schedule brings nothing but stress Stop and look at all your unhealthy relationships and think of why they are not making you a better person Stop waiting for the perfect time-you only have now Stop controlling everything in your life-thinking you have to be in control is giving yourself too much power Stop relying on others to make you happy-they don’t have that much power Stop sitting in the house-get out, walk, drive, go on a new adventure Stop thinking you have to have the best-cell phone, handbag, house, family Stop thinking you can’t ever indulge-why not? Stop feeling sorry for yourself-no one really wants to hear this and stop seeing yourself as a failure-respect yourself Stop holding grudges-luggage on your back, and stop worrying what others think of you as well-why do you care? Live up to your expectations of yourself Stop being unorganized-putting off until tomorrow only brings the next day to be more unorganized and stop spending time controlling others when you need to control your own space Stop judging others and blaming them-even if we have obstacles to overcome, we made the decision to allow a lot of what has happened to us-we have to own it Stop overanalyzing and stop trying to fit in-it is what it is and what we don’t know about others, would blow our minds Stop trying to bring those into your life who were never there for you-they will only disappoint again and stop resisting change-maybe you need a new life Stop trying to be someone other than who you really are-this will make you lose touch with your own identity and cause a multitude of problems Stop holding onto things you don’t need-why clutter your life and home with things you probably will never use-don’t ever become a hoarder Stop worrying about missing out and avoiding your own problems that need to be dealt with-family, friends, and mostly yourself

Is happiness a right or a privilege? Dr. Phil says it’s neither! He believes that happiness is a choice, and suggests you expand your definition of happiness. Sometimes we think happiness means giggling and having fun. But don’t you also feel happy when you’ve had a good day’s work and feel a sense of accomplishment? Happiness can be a feeling that comes from filling your days with what matters to you, living authentically, or working for what you want.

“Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.”

― Abraham Lincoln

Photo courtesy of Bing.com