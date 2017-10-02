Las Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Leaves 50+ Dead and 200+ Injured

Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival last night in a military style attack on innocent civilians. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo just delivered the grim news that over 50 people are confirmed dead and at least 200 more have been injured. Lombardo commented that this would more than likely rise as the exact numbers come in from local hospitals. The chief also said that a person of interest, Marilou Danley, has been located and will soon be in police custody. Multiple videos from instagram show chaos and a seemingly endless stream of automatic gunfire pounding the crowd.

Wesley Thompson was attending the concert and talked exclusively to CMR.

CMR: When did you know something was wrong last night?

Wesley: “We were enjoying the event, laughing and joking when we could here the sound of automatic gunfire. I immediately moved a barracade behind us and got anybody I could see down behind it. This was not a quick few shots and then it stopped. I was in the Army, I know this sound, this guy reloaded a few times or had more than one weapon.”

CMR: Could you see where the snots were coming from?

Wesley: “No, I could not tell exactly. From the noise, I knew it was not very close to us.”

CMR: Did you see anyone get shot?

Wesley: “My main concern was for my wife and our friends. I was looking to identify wh:ere this was coming from and I did see people get hit.”

CMR: Did you help anyone yourself?

Wesley: “We all helped out. The good thing about all the people there was they all stopped to help out. People were going around asking if others were hurt. Some were attending to injured people. You can never fault anyone for protecting themselves. Me and my friends have all been in Iraq. Even though I have been out of the military for over 8 years now, that training is still instinctive.”

CMR: Police say the gunman is dead. Does that make you feel better?

Wesley: “NO, now we won’t be able to get answers from him as to why he did this.”

CMR: What about the police response?

Wesley: “I really have to hand it to the local authorities. They found this guy and neutralized the threat really quickly. I mean he was up on the 32nd floor of a hotel across the street. I have really found a new level of respect to Las Vegas and their police department.”

CMR: People are speculating as to motive, what are your thoughts?

Wesley: “Who knows, there is only one thing I know for sure. This was a planned military style assault. this guy was prepared and had done his research on how to inflict the most damage. This was no spur of the moment decision for him.”

CMR: Any last words you want to say about this incident?

Wesley: “I really hope everyone comes together to pray for the injured and that they recover.”

As more details emerge. CMR will update this page with more information.

Photo taken from mirror.co.uk from twitter