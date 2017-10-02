Dr. Oz deconstructs what’s in your lunchbag

Today on Dr. Oz, 10/2/2017, he deconstructs (trust, truth, transparency) some of our favorite foods, starting with packaged deli meats in our sandwiches to see what is really in the meat and which ones are the healthiest. Every day, an astronomical amount of packaged sandwich meats are sold for the convenience of making sandwiches for working parents and even lunchboxes for their children. Oz and his team of experts talk about every part of the grocery store to deconstruct our most purchased foods. Oz breaks the process down to see exactly what we are eating. We are instructed on what to look for, what the ingredients are to form certain shapes, and how to avoid ingesting dangerous additives being used by the industrial mixtures. Nitrates are used in processing which is known to cause cancer. Sausage based products have known to cause colon cancer from the additives. Fillers, additives, gluten, sugar are common in most of the ready-cut packaging such as luncheon meats. Oz dissects most purchased foods, helping us to choose more wisely.

Oz looked at packaged round ham and what it takes to get that shape and appearance. In the processing, nitrates and additives and the meat is formed and not healthy at all. Oz says to look for the natural cut of meats and to also look on the back to make sure additives are not in what you are eating. Packaged meats can contain chemical toxins.

Chemical toxins



Nitrates and nitrites. Potassium nitrate and sodium nitrite are used as preservatives in processed meats and are known toxins to humans, according to the American Meat Institute. Symptoms include vomiting, headaches, breathing difficulties, allergies and death. Additionally, the presence of nitrates and nitrites in processed meats has been linked to cancer.

Sulfites, or sulfur dioxide is used as a fungicide and preservative to prevent spoilage. Sulfur dioxide bleaches rotten sections of meat, hiding it from view and destroying vitamins.

Artificial sweeteners. Many processed meats are sweetened artificially with aspartame, saccharin and other chemicals. These have been linked to various allergies, headaches, behavioral disorders and neurological problems. Additionally, saccharin is linked to cancer.

Emulsifiers and thickeners are used to change the texture of processed meats and prevent ingredients from separating. One common emulsifier, propylene glycol, is a synthetic solvent. It damages the skin and causes neurological side effects.

Flavorings. The most common flavor enhancer in processed meat is MSG, whose side effects are many. They include headaches, dizziness, allergic reactions, cognitive dysfunction, neurological changes, depression, chest pains, confusion and mood swings.

The processed meats are what we need to avoid. Dr. Mark Hyman says we have to eat a lot of these to cause problems, but the chance is there. Fresh meat contains one ingredient, meat. Processed meats contain numerous ingredients, and not all are meat. Additives prolong shelf life, enhance flavors, stabilize colors, and inhibit bacterial growth. Processed meats include sliced deli meats, sausage, jerky, pepperoni, bacon, lunch meats, hot dogs, and meats used on pizzas, in canned foods, and in packaged products.

Nutrition and wellness expert Peggy Kotsopoulos reveals why you should shop in the middle aisle of the supermarket again. Plus, find out the healthy foods hiding in the freezer and pasta aisles. Kotsopoulos said a lot of the larger chains have learned that it is better to use the middle isle for easy access to more natural organic goods. She also recommends the freezer section (new bakery for healthy) for manna bread which is full of sprouts, whole grains, and healthy ingredients instead of muffins or sweet breakfast foods.

On the pasta isle, she brings attention to “chick pea” pasta. High in fiber, she recommends we choose this one as the most healthiest.

The rule of thumb is to buy natural and organic for the most nutritional value. Avoiding processed foods can avoid a lot of health problems including inflammation.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

Ref. naturalnews.com