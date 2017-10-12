Duck Dynasty star is returning to tv rejecting political correctness

He’s coming out of the woods- after a year- to go into the woods. He is getting his chance to set the world straight and he is carrying frustration with him. With a new tv show in the works that allows the duck caller to speak his mind, Phil Robertson is more than excited. Known for his outbursts in changing media platforms and basic beliefs, we have a feeling Robertson might lose weight from blowing off steam. A country boy who loves God, family, country, and the old-timey beliefs in America–he is going for the gold with his irreverent take on politics. Fox News reports, Robertson is not holding back this time and is having the freedom to voice his opinions on many topics that will more than likely not be politically correct.

Robertson joined CRTV (Conservative Review TV) a digital network where it’s most popular shows are hosted by conservatives. The show will be dubbed, “In the Woods With Phil.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Robertson lamented on his temporary suspension from A&E after he voiced his controversial beliefs on homosexuality with GQ Magazine. Robertson is known to be a strong voice in the Christian community and never downplays his beliefs. Robertson says that he plans on rejecting “political correctness” with his new show: “For far too long we have been told to shut up. No more. Here’s the deal, America. These are my woods. Out here, I call the shots. Out here, we reject political correctness, or as I like to say, ‘pontificated crap’.”

“Our culture and values are being overrun and progressives are hell bent on purging traditional values from media,” said CRTV senior vp Gaston Mooney. “Phil is a Christian and CRTV is proud to have him proclaim from our platform.”

“Most media are ashamed of America, its values, and just has an aversion to plain old common sense,” Robertson told the outlet. “What did I hear today? That a girl can now be a Boy Scout? The name is ‘Boy Scout.’ How hard is that to understand? If liberals and Hollywood elites are going to pressure a network and advertisers to abandon me for saying something that is common sense as ‘you need to be a boy to be a Boy Scout,’ then I am going to go where they can’t silence me. I have never been one to shut up.”

“What does a man do when they try to run him out of town for quoting a Bible verse? I tell you what he does; he goes deep in the woods,” Robertson says in a promotional video for the new show.

Robertson will give a sneak peak at the Values Voters Summit in Washington on Friday where President Donald Trump and Steve Bannon will attend.

Robertson and other members of his family starred in 130 episodes of A&E’s Duck Dynasty over the course of five years, ending their show in January as the most-watched nonfiction series in cable.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com