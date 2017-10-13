Dr. Oz the powdered collagen trend and is it really effective

Today on Dr. Oz, 10/13/2017, Dr. Oz discussed and dissected collagen. Powdered collagen is sweeping the supplement market and internet as a means to better sleep, stronger bodies, and prettier skin. David Asprey (bulletproof guru) puts powdered collagen (grass-fed beef) in his coffee every morning. He won’t start his day without incorporating collagen into his diet and swears by it. Dr. Oz looked at real collagen (a leg of lamb) and talks about how the parts of the leg (collagen) make up the durability, strength, and mobility of the leg-supported by the importance of the collagen. Is powdered collagen really effective?

So, what is collagen and why is it important? Collagen literally holds us together and without it, we would fall apart. It holds together joints, ligaments, tendons, and the cellular parts in the body. It is a protein made up of amino acids that present in 30% of the body’s protein. After the age of 20, we start to lose collagen and results in the process of aging from us starting to lose the ability for proper movement. Collagen is two-fold: structural (the skeletal/joints) and functional (cellular/blood/digestion) and is the lifeline of a healthy person.

Where does collagen come from, outside our own bodies? Collagen can only be obtained from animals. Chicken, eggs, fish, beef, and any living thing with connective tissues. Of course, the best way to obtain collagen is naturally but who wants to eat a pig or chicken’s foot, oxtail, or tripe>why most people prefer to take a powdered form. Asprey says it is so much easier just to add it to your coffee with a little coconut butter. Collagen taste chewy and this is easier for him. Aprey says it is a way to lose weight because you are getting protein in the morning. He also believes it helps him sleep. Oz argues the weight issue but agrees on the sleep (thru studies) and the skin improvements. Oz believes (thru studies) our skin can increase elasticity if collagen is taken. You also need Vitamin C to improve the work of collagen.

A 2006 review determined that collagen supplements improve joint function and substantially reduce painful osteoarthritis symptoms, explains Medical News Today. This research demonstrated that supplemental collagen hydrolysate provides pain relief benefits by activating joint chondrocytes to produce extracellular matrix and also increases collagen concentration in the cartilage. However, some research trials have not proven collagen supplements to provide these benefits. Other studies have found that in some women improvement in moisture of their skin was noticed.

Individuals also use collagen injections to reduce fine lines and other signs of aging, but the effects are temporary and normally require repeat treatments. The safety of collagen supplements is still unknown, so pregnant women, nursing women, children, individuals taking medications and individuals with other health conditions should speak with a doctor before taking collagen supplements. Risks of taking collagen supplements include the possibility of developing kidney stones especially if you are taking antacids, according to WebMD. Too much calcium in the body causes constipation, bone pain, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and abnormal heart rhythms. Taking calcium supplements together with this type of collagen tablet should be done with caution.

