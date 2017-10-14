Michael Moore on Weinstein Scandal: Hollywood Needs Race Gender Quota System

Michael Moore, evidently feeling the pressure both financially and verbally on social media, has finally addressed the recent scandal of long time business partner and friend Harvey Weinstein. His solution? Moore suggests that the industry immediately initiate gender and race parity. So, instead of looking for the best film to make, a company now must make a specific number of films written by whites, a specific number written by blacks, a specific number written by hispanics, etc., and there must be a 50/50 split on the gender of each. Never let a good crisis go to waste!

Moore has shared a cozy relationship with Weinstein over the years and claims he has never seen this kind of behavior. Seems like a documentary film maker dedicated to equality in Hollywood would have been hot on the trail of a story that has been circulating for over 20 years. But that would have been like biting the hand that feeds you. Now with his new Anti-Trump Documentary, financed by Weinstein, in jeopardy, Moore must take to the airwaves to protect himself and his brand. His fluffy tough talk to all the evil white men in Hollywood who prey on young women and men rings hollow. Outraged people, who truly care, do not wait over a week to come out to condemn such behavior. A fact that Moore himself cannot deny.

Hollywood casting couch stories have been around as long as there has been a movie industry. Geraldo Rivera dedicated at least one show to exposing Hollywood’s deep dark secrets back in the 90’s. Film Threat Magazine used to run a column regularly detailing stories like we are hearing all over social media today. Feigned outrage from the Hollywood elites like George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and others are a thinly veiled attempt to deflect the issue away from themselves. All three of these A list actors have skeletons of their own that are coming out of the closet.

Moore continues his lunacy by stating: “The boards of directors of the Hollywood studios — and all across corporate America — must declare gender parity the new priority. Fifty-percent of all boards must be female. Hiring multiple female executives is the mandate.” WOW! OK Google, forget about hiring the best and brightest people who think out of the box, you are now mandated to make your company adhere to specific gender and racial profiling. Forget about building a business, just make your company look like the racial and social profile of America and you have the Michael Moore seal of approval. If you have Tom the white guy applying for a job, you cannot hire him now unless you have a spot in the white man’s section empty.

Hollywood, you must now make movies based on who wrote them. Immediately stop picking films based on potential for profits and adhere to the Moore approved system. If you get a blockbuster like Castaway on your desk and you have made too many movies written by by a white man just put it in the dumpster and pick a film written by a gender and racial profile you have neglected this year. Yep, that will make sure all of the stockholders and investors get a great return on their investments.

Funny how liberal elites always propose gender and racial profiling to end racial and gender bias. Hollywood elites love to jump on the bandwagon or get on their high horse to show they “feel your pain.” All the while, they keep their dirty secrets locked away and ruin peoples lives to protect their own power and wealth. Forget draining the swamp in Washington, DC, let’s drain the swamp in Hollywood!

Photo from Michael Moore Facebook.