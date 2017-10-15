Did Minka Kelly Get Sexually Harassed By Harvey Weinstein?

Actress Minka Kelly took to Instagram with details of her story of meeting Harvey Weinstein recently but gives no real evidence of being sexually harassed. Kelly ends the piece standing in solidarity with all the women who have come forward with accusations of harassment and rape. A gesture supported by this writer and anyone with half a brain. The real question is, what details are we missing of the encounter that would lend credence to sexual harassment or worse? Let’s look closely at her report:

Minka and Harvey met at a party:

Kelly admits meeting Weinstein at a party, she mentions no lewd behavior or any behavior at all.

Weinstein asks for a meeting through agent:

Strange that he asks to meet in his hotel room now with the facts coming out of other encounters in his room but not an unusual or abnormal thing in Hollywood. After Kelly objects, the meeting is arranged for a public place. Again, nothing unusual.

Harvey gives her the full court press on what movies he can do for her:

Kelly states he “bullshitted” her for 5 minutes on movie roles. Since Kelly immediately sees through the crap, we can assume she has heard these lines before. Again, not harassment or misconduct in any way.

Weinstein asks if he can speak to her alone so assistant leaves:

Again, I am sure Kelly has been in quite a few private conversations over the years where other people at tables were asked to leave.

Weinstein tells her he thought they “connected” in some way at the party:

Obviously something happened at the party. Not saying Minka did anything wrong or even Harvey. Gestures and actions are misinterpreted all the time. Once, I had a guy come up to me at the mall and introduce himself. I did not remember him but he said I was smiling at him when I walked by. I was just smiling and did not even remember seeing him. Nothing inappropriate about misinterpreting an encounter or action.

Minka says Weinstein offered her lavish trips and a life of extravagance if she would be his girlfriend:

This sounds like a very very very bad and immature pickup line. Again, I am sure Kelly has heard many in her time. This is still not harassment in any way. There was no threat, no intimidation, nothing. Harvey simply, by Kelly’s own words, asked her to be his girlfriend. And Kelly goes on to say Weinstein even offered her a way out if she did not feel the way he did when he said “or we could just keep this professional.”

Minka implies that Weinstein committed some kind a grave act because he asked her to keep that conversation between the two of them. Based on the actual words of the actress herself, maybe he wanted to keep it between them because it was embarrassing to him to have been rejected? Does Minka Kelly think that every man who has ever asked her to be his girlfriend committed sexual harassment?

Kelly’s encounter may seem to be sinister in some way just because of the recent revelations of actual sexual harassment and rape against Weinstein. Her full description of the encounter shows no sexual harassment took place in any way shape or form. While I applaud Kelly for standing with the victims, her encounter does nothing to promote the narrative that Weinstein was the sexual predator described by others.

Women like Rose McGowan and Angie Everhart and the numerous others that actually suffered at the hands of Harvey Weinstein deserve and need our support and respect. Trying to add your name to the list of victims by detailing an awkward but harmless encounter does nothing to support the cause.