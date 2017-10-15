Is America evolving with Harvey Weinstein being outed from the Academy?

Harvey Weinstein, who was referred to as- ‘he is Hollywood’- has a new name-‘he was Hollywood.’ CNN News reports Weinsten is being expelled immediately from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Did the movie industry use this movie power mogul as an example, since others accused of sexual misconducts like Bill Cosby, Mel Gibson, and Roman Polanski are still members? Maybe Weinstein was the perfect example to get the message across to the community where the likes of Meryl Streep were made famous by Weinstein. Is this the beginning of a large shaking of the abusive elite and bribed dark secrets of sexual predators who use their power to exploit others for their own pleasure?

The fear of Weinstein’s power and what could be done to you was often silenced by pay-outs to his victims. Weinstein has gone from media attorneys to legal criminal attorneys. According to the Los Angeles Times, the board voted in emergency meeting yesterday and the agreement (well over the two-thirds needed) was to ex-spell Weinstein. Last week Weinstein told the news, “Everyone deserves a second chance and that I am seeking help.” This week, it seems he is seeking all the defense he can get after 8 days of accusers coming forward with allegations of rape and sexual misconduct towards Weinstein. The expulsion from the Academy basically terminated him in Hollywood.

A petition on Change.org demanding his ouster gathered more than 140,000 signatures from the general public. On Tuesday, the National Organization for Women joined the calls for Weinstein’s removal, stating, “A sexual predator doesn’t deserve the privilege of an academy membership — and all the opportunities to wield outsize power that come with it.”

In a facebook post, CBS Film President, Terry Press vowed to quit if Weinstein was not expelled. She also remarked how someone like Weinstein did not deserve a second chance. In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter yesterday, Weinstein’s brother, Bob, agreed that he should be expelled. Bob manages Miramax Films with Weinstein. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ decision earlier this week to suspend Weinstein’s membership. The Producers Guild of America is set to hold a meeting on Monday morning to decide whether to take similar action.

In an interview with The Times on Saturday, actress Kate Winslet said she had deliberately avoided thanking Weinstein from the Oscars stage when she won the lead actress award for “The Reader” in 2009 due to his “disgraceful behavior” during the film’s production.

This past week on the talk show “The View,” Whoopie Goldberg (board member) made a plea for women to stop taking payouts in exchange for keeping silent about harassment. “We need to start talking to our sisters and say, ‘You do not have to take this,’” Goldberg said. “’Your career does not rise and fall on this. Because if you take this, people are going to assume that you’re OK with the behavior.”

London’s Metropolitan Police, already looking into claims that a woman was assaulted by Harvey Weinstein in the 1980s, is now investigating three further sexual assault allegations against the disgraced producer. According to the BBC, the police has said a second victim has alleged that she was assaulted by Weinstein in the burough of Westminster in 2010 and 2011, and in Camden in 2015. No further details were revealed.

In removing Weinstein from the organization’s ranks, the academy’s board said in a statement, “We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify.”

