Signs of another royal wedding as Meghan Markle quits “Suits.”

Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made themselves an official couple as they held hands and attended several events together while onlookers gushed of an impending engagement. Today, 10/15/2017, we learned Markle notified her bosses at the USA hit show, “Suits,” that she will not be returning for the upcoming season. Seems, Grace Kelly is not the only one to leave the life of an actress in her dust, as she follows her heart to the arms of a Prince.

Rumors have circled claiming that the happy couple actually got engaged in August, during Meghan’s 36th birthday trip to Botswana. However, there’s been speculation that they kept their news secret so as not to overshadow the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.

“Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to ‘Suits,'” the source explained. “But Harry can’t move to Toronto, so she’ll have to move eventually if they want to be together.” Markle displayed her first “love-him” public appearance at the Invictus games in Toronto a month ago. “Meghan knows she can’t really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice,” the source told the Daily Star. “She really enjoys her charity work with Unicef and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal.”

But after her 14-month romance with Prince Harry, 33, became a public affair this year it seems she no longer feels the sexy paralegal character has an important place in her life. Rumors are that the couple is looking for a home in the Cotswolds. Finding her role in the Royal Family will be on the agenda for the palace, in the near future. Red Carpets and Royalty typically have a hard time finding a common ground; but, Markle loves charity work and this should place her in a welcoming environment.

Whether or not there has already been a proposal, no one really knows except their inner circle; however, royal experts and followers have interpreted the latest signs and the fact that the couple’s 15-month-relationship continues to blossom as a done deal.

According to the International Business Times, the queen would not be able to attend their wedding due to the fact Markle is a divorcee. Markle was married to Trevor Engelson on September 10, 2011, after they were together for seven years. They divorced two years later. The Queen still has to give Harry permission to marry Markle if she hasn’t already done so.

After the birth of Duchess Kate’s and Prince William’s 3rd baby, Harry will be 6th in line to the throne.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry started dating in 2016 and in September of this year, the actress confirmed their relationship via an interview with Vanity Fair.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages.com via Bing