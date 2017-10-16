Reversing Alzheimer’s in the future may be possible, Dr. Oz

Modern medicine is bringing us a lot of good information on one of the most dreaded diseases of all times, Alzheimer’s. This nightmare of losing all your memory while remaining alive has to be the one way that no one wants to go out, and certainly not put our families thru. Today, on Dr. Oz, 10/16/2017, author of the new book, “The End of Alzheimer’s”, neurologist and UCLA professor, Dr. Dale Bredesen offers a program to prevent and even reverse cognitive decline thru diet and lifestyle changes. Are his claims too good to be true? Dr. Oz investigates and offers us information based on science. Reversing this disease is the “holy grail” in research. Can cognitive memory loss be reversed?

As families hold on to hope, researches are looking everyday for hope. Imagine bringing a family member back to their own self. Apparently, hundreds of people on the new protocol (life-style changes and diet) have come back. Many doctors are skeptical about this program presented by Dr. Bredesen, but he swears by the results. In 30 years of research, he says the amyloid in the brain is actually a protective response to three fundamental insults:

Loss of growth factors in the brain-nerve growth, hormones

Chronic inflammation-trans-fats

Toxic exposures

If you are over 50, you should have a test for cognition. Bredesen has over 1000 people on his new protocol. He sends his patients for a cognitive test before and after his protocol (began in 2011) and has seen amazing results in a short time compared to what other patients not on his program have experienced. One of his patients had parents who both died from the disease but after the changes ordered by Bredesen, a 23% increase in brain functions were seen in just 2 years. He plainly says, “We reverse the symptoms.” Changing the ability for people to interact with their family is his main objective.

Two of Bredesen’s other brave patients speak out. Julie started having symptoms of Alzheimer’s but attributed her loss of memory to stress, fast-paced life, menopause, and family genes after learning other members had the disease. She noticed running her errands, people would talk to her and she could not remember them. Within 3-4 months of being under the treatment of Dr. Bredesen, she regained her memory and now functions normally. Deborah, noticed a huge change when she lost memory of 4 languages, could not read, and could not remember faces (facial blindness) at the age of 40. She said she learned symptoms can come on 20 years before one is diagnosed with the disease. She has seen a 180 improvement in her ability to function like she did before being diagnosed with the disease. She firmly believes in Bredesen’s protocol as she saw a difference in just 4 months. At 5-6 months, she had an “awakening” of her being completely back. She was able to play the piano, learning at the age of 5 years.

Lifestyle changes and a mind diet were covered during an earlier episode of Oz that gave important information on how certain things we do or not do everyday can affect our brains. These changes are necessary in protecting our brains and are also covered in Bredesen’s book and were discussed today. Dr. Bredesen’s book is available thru Amazon and Barnes & Nobel.

In the United States alone, over five million people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease (AD), at an estimated annual cost of $200 billion, and a projection for 13 million patients by 2050.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com