Fast Food Genocide- Dr. Oz deconstructs these foods

In a fast-paced society, we love fast foods for their freshness, convenience, and mouth-watering taste all for a low price. Dr. Joel Fuhrman is the author of “Fast Food Genocide” and explains his controversial title with backed-up science. So exactly, what are we eating and why is it so good? Dr. Oz explains the freshness and how it is achieved to make the taste buds rejoice while our minds are not comprehending what the hidden ingredients can be doing to our health.

100 million people a week go to drive-thru windows in between their daily appointments. The staggering amounts of processed foods consumed at fast food restaurants have shown to be a huge part of the health crisis in America. Oz says these foods are an addiction and just like cocaine when we are consuming them, we forget we may get the shakes and feelings of being sick afterwards.

Dr. Fuhrman has dedicated his life to warning people about what we are eating. With a provocative stance in his book, he targets fast foods stating heart attacks are 10 times higher, stroke becomes 7 times more higher in people under the age of 45, and a contributor to mental illness. Fuhrman says it gives you a high when you eat it but gives you ill feelings afterwards. Fuhrman and Oz deconstruct what is in fast foods.

Fast foods contain:

60% of our daily calories

Emulsifiers

Artificial flavorings

Artificial colorings

Preservatives

Sweeteners

Hydrogenated oils

Additives you would never use at home

Excess salt

Animal products (hamburger patties) contain carcinogens from high temperature cooking

Maltodextrin is in the cheese

French fries contain more oil than you need in one day and have enriched flour, modified starch, glyco-proteins (carcinogens), preservatives, more sugar, and other chemicals to make them more addictive.

Fast foods can cause:

Obesity

Allergies

Heart attacks

Cancer from 1 serving a week of fast-food french fries

Mental and behavioral issues

Addictions to eating them

Spike in blood sugar (any commercial baked goods)

Fast foods are the opposite of natural foods and are fueling our nation’s health crisis; however, Oz says good things have happened to the fast-food industry. He had someone go out to look for natural fries. He found Five Guys restaurant have all natural fries. Fuhrman argued you are still eating the oils and extra salt.

Oz and Fuhrman ranked the healthiest fast-foods for the least amounts of calories and fat while having the most protein.

Best choices for fast foods:

Taco Bell’s Steak Taco “Fresco Style” containing pico de gallo

2nd best-McDonald’s Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich (without the sauce)

3rd best-Burger King’s Veggie Burger

