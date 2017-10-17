On Fox News, medical information was released that may be warnings of the early stages of ovarian cancer. This is the cancer; other than pancreatic, that is typically diagnosed after it is too late. Unlike breast cancer, ovarian cancer is a whisperer of signs and cannot be as easily diagnosed. No tests have been developed to screen for it accurately. Unless you are getting regular pelvic examinations, sonograms, or have had a CA125 blood test, having any of the vague symptoms outlined will be your only way of knowing if the cancer is present. A pap smear will not detect ovarian cancer. There is a 90% success rate if caught early; however, some cases are caught too late ( and the survival rate drops ) if the cancer is stage 111 or iv.

Signs of ovarian cancer:

Constant bloating

Pelvic pain that is not menstrual

Changes in bowel movements

No appetite

Nausea

Urinating more frequently

Irregular menstrual cycle

Painful intercourse

Indigestion/heartburn

Back pain

Factors that increase risks of developing ovarian cancer:

History of family members having the cancer and/or the genetic testing shows you have the BRAC1 or BRAC2 mutation – this test needs to be done as early as the age 25. According to the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 39% of women who inherit the BRCA1 mutation and between 11 and 17% of women who inherit the BRCA2 mutation will develop ovarian cancer by the time they’re 70 years old.

Personal history of no pregancies

Use of hormone and or fertility medications

History of breast, colon, uterine cancer

Endometriosis

Ways to help your body’s immunity to ovarian cancer include exercising, eating only healthy foods, and taking a low-dose of birth control drugs. You will greatly enhance your treatment success by catching early signs of the ovarian cancer. If you have any of the signs at least 12 times a month or have a family history, contact your gynecologist for further testing.