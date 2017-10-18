CMR

Movie Reviews, TV News And Exclusive Interviews

Dr. Oz- DIY checklist to see if mold is in your home

by 1 Comment

It’s your sanctuary from the outside world, but would you know if your home sweet home was making you sick? Your family’s health depends on whether or not you have toxins growing or present in your home where you are breathing every day. Most contractors will tell you that almost every single house has a toxic zone but mold is the most common.

Today, 10/18/2017, Dr. Oz discussed the health dangers of something that could be lurking in the dark places of our homes-toxic mold.  Oz brought in Nicole Curtis (Rehab Addict) who said you can typically smell mold as it reminds you of cat urine or an old cabin.  Curtis says there are things that predispose your home to mold and what to look for in areas that may have been subjected to standing water and darkness.  Not only can you smell mold, most of the time you can see it.  Mold is not always surface, it grows (spores)into other parts of the home and spreads.  So basically, toxic mold is not what you see but what you don’t see.  Oz presents a checklist to identify mold.

Toxic mold checklist:

  • Is there a musty odor in your home
  • Are you having allergic reactions in your home
  • Have you had any past water issues
  • Is there condensation in your home
  • Are there any visual spots on your walls

What can cause toxic mold:

  • Leaky roof
  • Water in basement
  • Leaky pipes
  • Dark damp areas

Physical signs you may have toxic mold:

  • Red/irritated eyes
  • Stuffiness
  • Wheezing
  • Skin irritations

Comments

  1. Great info to have! Thanks for providing a look into a serious potential problem within our homes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *