Dr. Oz- DIY checklist to see if mold is in your home

It’s your sanctuary from the outside world, but would you know if your home sweet home was making you sick? Your family’s health depends on whether or not you have toxins growing or present in your home where you are breathing every day. Most contractors will tell you that almost every single house has a toxic zone but mold is the most common.

Today, 10/18/2017, Dr. Oz discussed the health dangers of something that could be lurking in the dark places of our homes-toxic mold. Oz brought in Nicole Curtis (Rehab Addict) who said you can typically smell mold as it reminds you of cat urine or an old cabin. Curtis says there are things that predispose your home to mold and what to look for in areas that may have been subjected to standing water and darkness. Not only can you smell mold, most of the time you can see it. Mold is not always surface, it grows (spores)into other parts of the home and spreads. So basically, toxic mold is not what you see but what you don’t see. Oz presents a checklist to identify mold.

Toxic mold checklist: