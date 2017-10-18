Dr. Oz- DIY checklist to see if mold is in your home

It’s your sanctuary from the outside world, but would you know if your home sweet home was making you sick? Your family’s health depends on whether or not you have toxins growing or present in your home where you are breathing every day. Most contractors will tell you that almost every single house has a toxic zone but mold is the most common.
Today, 10/18/2017, Dr. Oz discussed the health dangers of something that could be lurking in the dark places of our homes-toxic mold. Oz brought in Nicole Curtis (Rehab Addict) who said you can typically smell mold as it reminds you of cat urine or an old cabin. Curtis says there are things that predispose your home to mold and what to look for in areas that may have been subjected to standing water and darkness. Not only can you smell mold, most of the time you can see it. Mold is not always surface, it grows (spores)into other parts of the home and spreads. So basically, toxic mold is not what you see but what you don’t see. Oz presents a checklist to identify mold.
Toxic mold checklist:
- Is there a musty odor in your home
- Are you having allergic reactions in your home
- Have you had any past water issues
- Is there condensation in your home
- Are there any visual spots on your walls
What can cause toxic mold:
- Leaky roof
- Water in basement
- Leaky pipes
- Dark damp areas
Physical signs you may have toxic mold:
- Red/irritated eyes
- Stuffiness
- Wheezing
- Skin irritations
Moisture in the bathroom from your steaming showers can lead to the growth of mold in your walls. Surface mold can usually be scraped off and fixed with a little bit of soap and water, but deeply infested mold can travel into your lungs without you knowing it. This can cause irritate in your lungs, leading to asthma attacks and other infections. In order to avoid fungal growth in your bathroom, check to make sure the moisture is being ventilated properly by holding a tissue up to your air vent. If the tissue doesn’t get attached to the vent almost immediately, then the airflow in the room is poor and needs to be improved. The most common areas for mold are the bathroom, kitchen, attic, and basement.
The key to mold removal is catching it in the early stages before it spreads all over the walls. If you smell and suspect mold in your home and the spot is less than 10 sq. feet, there are instructions on how to get rid of it but if the size is larger, always call a professional.
Photo courtesy of Bing.com
Ken Campbell says
Great info to have! Thanks for providing a look into a serious potential problem within our homes.