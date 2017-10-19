Move over kale for the strongest cancer-fighting greens, Dr. Oz

Times are changing and for the good-chefs are becoming scientists and scientists are becoming chefs. Why, because we are discovering the best way to boost our immunity to cancer is foods. Modern medicine is learning proper ways to grow, when to pick, and how to prepare certain foods to preserve the most nutrients. Kale has to move over in the super-foods group. A new discovery, even more potent to disease, is watercress. Packed with cancer-fighting nutrients, this powerhouse has taken center stage. Guests Ming Tsai joins Oz to discuss the latest scientific/culinary food designs to prepare for better health.

In this segment, 10/19/2017, Oz is not talking about advanced cancer treatment; but, preventative cancer fighting. Although doctors have not found a link between foods preventing you from getting cancer, they have discovered that certain foods cut off the blood supply to the cancer itself, preventing the growth of the cancer cells.

Doctors call these diets anti-angiogenic, which means that they cut off the blood supply of cancerous tumors, starving them of the nutrients they need to grow. The Mediterranean diet has shown to be a great weapon in the modern-day diet to slow down cancer’s plight and now new discoveries have made their debut on our plates.

List of ingredients that are staples of anti-angiogenic diets

Watercress is a rapidly growing, aquatic or semi-aquatic, perennial plant native to Europe and Asia, and one of the oldest known leaf vegetables consumed by humans. Watercress is 95% water and has low contents of carbohydrates, protein, fat, and dietary fiber. A 100-gram serving of watercress provides 11 calories, is particularly rich in vitamin K, and contains significant amounts of vitamin A, vitamin C, riboflavin, vitamin B6, calcium, and manganese. Watercress has 1/4 of the calories of kale. Eat it raw.

Edamame in some studies has shown to reduce breast cancer and is very rich in amino-acids.

Ginger contains gingerol that kills cancer cells.

Citrus juice contains hesperitin, which has been said to fight cancer by starving it. That means they cut off the blood supply to cancerous tumors.

Bok Choy contains compounds that can protect cells from DNA damage.

Tofu is a great source of isoflavones, natural compounds that have been shown to prevent tumor growth in animals.

Walnuts in research of patients undergoing treatment for cancer have shown to help to preserve muscle mass and function.

Maitake mushrooms feed the body a natural chemical called beta-glucan, which stimulates cells in the immune system and in effect, can slow the growth of cancerous tumors. These are used in Chinese culture to treat hypertension and diabetes.

Broccoli sprouts are high in glucosinolates which are a compound that can prevent cancer in the body. Eat raw.

Often, some have wondered why a person taking chemotherapy, radiation, and fighting for their lives has been placed on certain diets. Now we know that modern medicine has discovered what ancient civilizations knew all along, the importance of what we eat and how it manipulates our body to become stronger. Even though these foods won’t kill cancer tumors, they certainly can help prevent the growth; so, why not start today? Anti-cancer is pro-active to living longer lives and better health.

