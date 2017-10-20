DeVon Franklin being spiritual and successful in a secular world with Dr. Oz

Today, 10/20/2017, Oz talked with DeVon Franklin on how he has achieved hugely wild success in a secular world that typically leaves spirituality in the closet-Hollywood. It wasn’t overnight, but somehow Franklin knew that his name of the door at Columbia Pictures (Hollywood executive and move producer- and at Sony, Senior Vice-President of Productions) wasn’t going to make him complete. Franklin realized the glitz, glamour, and even the nice pay-check was anything but his “having arrived.” A nudging in his spirit would not calm and a knowing that he had “more to do” would not leave his spirit. Franklin walked us thru what he did to realize his dreams by remaining spiritual in a secular world.

Devon Franklin is a preacher and New York Times best-selling author. He has worked on films such as The Karate Kid, The Pursuit of Happiness, and Miracles from Heaven.

Franklin went face-to-face with the audience and asked the question:

Do you have an alarm going off?

Have you found the peace that makes the alarm go off or have you allowed yourself to fall into a place that lets you get by day-to-day?

The alarm going off in your spirit is trying to get your attention.

The alarm will never go off until you answer it–there is something you know why you were created that you are not yet doing.

The reality is you are not happy.

What is it going to take for you to answer the alarm?

Franklin asked the audience if fear was keeping them from answering the alarm-money, job, insecurity, etc.

Franklin felt a call to go to Hollywood against his very spiritual family’s advice-referring to it as “Sodom & Gonorrhea.” He knew that was where he was to go for his career. He knew he had to do it the way God wanted him to do it, though. While he was there as an executive, the alarm started going off. He felt God was telling him he was so much more than the “so called success” of the name on the door. One day he broke down and literally cried because he didn’t know what to do and it seemed illogically suicidal for him to walk away. One day he decided, I am going to quit the job that made him known around the world as Executive Vice-President of Productions. After the hugely successful, Miracles from Heaven, he quit- by faith. He started his own company because his dreams had gotten too small and he had settled for less than he was capable of being. He got Sony Pictures to fund his own company–he remarked how he told everyone that he had rather try and fail, than to settle.

Franklin says it may disrupt your life to answer the alarm-but God will change the disruption into fulfillment. “At the end of the day, whatever the call is in your spirit-have the courage to answer it and be who you were meant to be.” Franklin insists we cannot let someone take our dream (call) away by logic, fear, etc. We have to pray and then start acting on seeing the answer. He outlines all of these things to do in his new book.

Franklin is the author of The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success, and teaches you 10 life-changing lessons to propel your career and life to new heights. Learn how to be wildly successful without losing your faith.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com