Media outlets warn of rise in diagnosed skin cancer cases

MSN lifestyle released a new information on the 11 signs of skin cancer this morning, 10/21/2017. Skin cancer occurs mostly from over-exposure to UV light, skin type, and family genetics. The cancer occurs when the body does not repair damage to the DNA inside skin cells, allowing the cells to divide and grow uncontrollably. New symptoms include brown/black streaks under your fingernails, bruises on your feet, and an exposure to HPV. Sources site the rise in skin cancer (the #1 cancer) mainly because people do not know how to apply sunscreen correctly and also many are using the wrong sunscreen. It is becoming more common to see an episode on any of the medical television shows on skin cancer due to the rise in people being diagnosed. Teens and younger adults are becoming a large number of these cases from tanning beds and HPV.

ABCDEs that warn of skin cancer. Travis Stork on The Doctors advised you should see your doctor if you notice any of the following characteristics:

Asymmetry: You can draw a line down your mole and one side is larger than the other. A mole should be symmetrical.

Border: The borders are uneven, scalloped or notched. A mole should be nice, even and smooth.

Color: The mole is variegated, or if there are various shades of brown, tan, black or red in the mole. A mole should be one color.

Diameter: Your mole is bigger than an eraser point on a pencil.

Evolving: Your mole starts to change size, color or elevation

Call your doctor if you have an irritated or irregular skin growth. This includes any:

Firm, pearly bump with tiny blood vessels that look spidery (telangiectasias).

blood Red, tender, flat spot that bleeds easily.

Small, fleshy bump with a smooth, pearly appearance, often with a depressed center.

Smooth, shiny bump that may look like a mole or cyst.

Patch of skin, especially on the face, that looks like a scar and is firm to the touch.

Bump that itches, bleeds, crusts over, and then repeats the cycle and has not healed in 3 weeks.

Change in a mole or a skin growth, including a change in size, shape, or color.

Area of normal skin that quickly changes shape or appearance.

Prevention

Follow these guidelines to help protect your skin from sun exposure and help reduce your risk of skin cancer:

The sun is strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., so limit your time outdoors during those hours. If you must be outside during that time, be sure to use proper protection.

Wear protective clothing such as sunglasses with 100 percent UV ray protection, wide-brimmed hats and clothes containing SPF.

When at the beach, bring an umbrella for shade.

Always wear sunscreen, and be sure to apply 30 minutes before exposing yourself to the sun. Remember to reapply every one-and-a-half to two hours.

The risk for melanoma can increase 75 percent if a person begins using tanning beds before the age of 18.

Finding out that you have skin cancer early in its onset, assures you have a better chance of beating the disease.

