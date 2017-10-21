Trump tweets he will allow release of Kennedy documents

CBS NEWS reports, 10/21/2017, Trump tweeted he will allow the release of the secret 3,000 documents and 30,000 redaction texts; held from the public for 54 years, classified documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to the public. These documents filed by the CIA, FBI, and Justice Dept. have been held and may prove to conspiracy theorists whether of not Oswald acted alone. The assassination has been the most talked about mystery of all time in American history.

“Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened,” Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

JFK scholars believe the trove of files may provide insight into assassin Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City weeks before the killing. During the trip, Oswald visited the Soviet and Cuban embassies. His stated reason for going was to get visas that would allow him to enter Cuba and the Soviet Union, according to the Warren Commission, the investigative body established by President Lyndon B. Johnson. However, much about the trip remains unknown.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump insinuated that Sen. Ted Cruz’s father, then a rival for nomination, was associated with Kennedy’s assassination, including contacts with Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who pulled the trigger. Trump hasn’t yet apologized for the claim.

Some Kennedy assassination researchers think that the trove could shed light on a key question that President Lyndon B. Johnson tried to unsuccessfully put to rest in 1963. Did Oswald act alone, or was he aided by a foreign government?

“The president believes that these documents should be made available in the interests of full transparency unless agencies provide a compelling and clear national security or law enforcement justification otherwise,” the White House said in a statement Saturday. Theorists still wonder if a some of the documents were destroyed before the remaining were sealed.John Fitzgerald “Jack” Kennedy, commonly referred to by his initials JFK, served as the 35th President of the United States from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963.Photo courtesy of Bing.com