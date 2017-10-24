The newest yet oldest “Hadza” diet for better health-Dr. Oz

Bloated all the time and feeling overweight but don’t know why? Today, October 24, 2017, Dr. Oz shares with us a new plan to boost fiber in our diets to change our guts which is the key to feeling full without gaining weight. Our internal feeling of health all stems from our digestion and release of foods that can make us sick. Mounting evidence proves that the more diverse the microbes are in your gut, the better your health will become.

Dr. Oz and Dr. Butch Ross introduce us to the new fiber plan that can change our guts more than pro-biotics and fermented foods. This new diet is called the “Hadza Diet” and when implemented, is like eating 100 grams of fiber a day (50 bowl) of cereal a day! J.J. Smith (nutritionist) talks with Oz on the health benefits of Hadza.

So what is this new diet plan and what are the health benefits? Hadza diet comes from a special tribe in Africa according to Smith. This is a tribe of only 2200 people in Tanzania. This group picks/hunts everything they eat and teach us about the gut bio and our overall health by their longevity and good health. This group has stayed unchanged for centuries. Smith says they took 350 stool samples from these people and they have the best gut biome tested. This very old civilization has introduced us to a new way of living.

Oz says there are 40 trillion bacteria in our gut and with fiber, you can have a healthy bacteria growing. Fiber causes our body to be regulated allowing good bacteria to thrive. Your gut microbiome has a major influence on your metabolism, immunity, and moods. Oz takes us inside the gut and shows how fiber is the gold to good health. Smith says the average person only eats about 15 grams of fiber a day. High-fiber diets can help people with diabetes and colon problems.

Oz creates a fiber 25 plan diet:

Have 2 teaspoons of seeds/nuts a day

Have a 1/2 cup of beans a day/Use chick-peas instead of hamburger to make patties

4 cups of fruits and vegetables a day- opt for fiber-rich foods: Spinach, bananas, mixed berries/smoothies are easiest.

It is not recommended to eat 100 grams of fiber each day but increasing the fiber in your diet to the recommended daily limit of 25 grams . Finally, increasing fiber content can be difficult so you have to use stealthy eating techniques to get your fiber in. Instead, aim to emulate a 100-gram fiber diet with stealthy-eating principles.

Stealthy Fiber Tips Make high-fiber smoothies, soups, and sauces.

One size does not fit all. Pick your top ten fiber foods and shape your daily diet around them.

Cook desserts containing high-fiber foods.

It’s ok to use supplements to get your fiber in but be aware that all fiber supplements are not created equal.

While there is no absolute evidence that the Hadza diet extends average life spans, a recent finding suggests that it could have a profound effect on an emerging entity that can enhance our overall health profile, the gut microbiome. And the Hadza people have the best gut microbiomes on the planet.

