“The Gambler” is retiring from showbiz

The 79 yr. old “Gambler” is leaving the table and going for retirement. This morning, 10/25/2017, Kenny Rogers announced he is finally hanging up the microphone. He says, “I am retiring because I need to.” After giving us years of beautiful music, Rogers says he needs to leave the stage. Rogers was joined by his most famous co-singer, Dolly Parton as he announced his decision that was aired on Megan Kelly Live.

Yesterday, Rogers was inducted (his last bucket-list wish) alongside pals like Dolly Parton and legends Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash on the Music City Walk of Fame, and admitted he had always dreamed of being part of the pavement salute to country’s biggest stars. Tonight, at Nashville’s Bridge Arena, he will be saluted at his star-studded ‘farewell’ concert where other friends, Parton, Lionel Richie, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Antebellum are among the acts who will salute Kenny at the show.

Rogers twin teenagers asked him, “Dad, what are you going to do when you quit working?’” the singer smiled. “I said, ‘I don’t know. I thought I’d come home and spend all my time with you guys’. And they both went, ‘Oh God!’ So it may not have been a good idea, but I’m excited about trying.”

Rogers and his wife, Wanda, are thinking of selling their large home and enjoying their last years living a simpler life with their children. He says he feels blessed to have had the life he has had but looks forward to spending time with his family.