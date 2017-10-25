History in online shopping numbers predicted for 2017 holiday season

Seems folks aren’t into the malls, crowds, and long lines any longer. Well, not when you can get black Friday deals online and shipped to your door with free returns. In a lot of cases, better deals are online-only offers from major retailers. Who hadn’t rather push a button that to go out and hope you get that last doll that your granddaughter has to have? Not to mention, the stores always seem to run out of stock the day of the “super” sales. This Christmas season is projected to bring the lowest amount ever recorded for in-store sale purchases by the retail business.

5,000 people were asked (survey by Deloitte) if they would opt to shop online this year vs. going out shopping in stores and all 5,000 answered, “I am doing all my shopping online.” CBS NEWS announced today the predicted impending drop to occur in the retail industry, from the masses choosing to go on the web.

Amazon and other large online retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Macy’s are all going to aim to compete for the at-home shopper with deals that will tempt the consumer.

Last year’s polls found most people spent about 50% online and the other 50% in stores. This year, it is expected to see a drastic turn as most analysts predict a sharp decline for in-store shopping. Polls also show an average of around $430 for gifts and $480 for entertaining (same as last year) as folks just are having more of a control on spending habits. The new survey showed 81% of the people still have a good hold on their household expenses which is 63% up from 2012.

The National Retail Federation predicts an increase in overall sales this year from last year. 2016 holiday sales were $655.8 billion in the US.

With a good many of the large malls and retail stores closing on Thanksgiving now, the online sales permits a profit while allowing employees time with their families.

Target plans to hire 100,00 more seasonal employees and 4,500 in their distribution centers. Target’s chief store officer, Janna Potts, said in a statement, “As always, we will provide our seasonal team members with meaningful opportunities to build and develop skills, and offer great benefits, including a variety of schedules and team member discounts.”

And the word across the board is the best sales will be the Saturday before Christmas.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com