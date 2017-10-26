Often times those who fall from cruise ships are reported to have jumped. But this explanation can be suspicious itself, because cruise companies face enormous liabilities for cruise passengers who have accidentally fallen overboard, making an explanation of “he or she jumped” potentially less difficult for the cruise company.  Cruise ships seem to always “decline comment” when asked to appear to discuss missing persons.”  Families who are actively seeking answers from other countries, seem to get the answer, “It’s an on-going investigation.”

Campaigners complain that there is no international police organization for crimes at sea, leaving investigations to the police force of the country where the ship is registered, often places such as Panama, Bermuda or, in the case of the Disney Wonder, the Bahamas.

Most of the victims disappeared on a dark night far out at sea.  Many of the cases are under FBI investigation which brings on more speculation.  Some of the missing persons are not even being investigated. The sad part is that their families will probably never know what happened to their loved ones.  Just always remain vigilant if you are cruising.
Photo courtesy of Bing.