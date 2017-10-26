Today, 10/26/2017, Dr. Oz covers the unsolved mysteries of over 200 unaccounted for people who have gone missing while on a cruise. As these numbers continue to rise, so many speculate many different theories: did they get drunk and fall overboard, were they kidnapped and are still alive, were they murdered, or did they want to go missing? Many claim, “lawlessness,” but more and more stories of unnatural events are surfacing now. Why isn’t more being done? Imagine it being one of your family members or friends? Can this happen to us?

Oz talks with special crime correspondent, Tia Brown, who says 275 people remain missing. These are people that had so much to look forward to in life (honeymooners) but when these people go missing in international waters, it becomes more difficult to solve because of the tricky jurisdiction. Cruises are big business. 22 million people cruise every year. A 23 yr. old (Amy Lynn Bradley) disappeared in the Caribbean after a night of dancing with her family. Recently, an 8 year old girl died from falling from a docked shop in Miami? How? Every month new stories are coming to our headlines with no explanation or answers. 13 people have disappeared this year alone. James Scavoni, only 22 when he went missing from a cruise with his family. 32 yr. old Reco Scott from Decatur, Georgia or George Smith who vanished years ago on the Royal Caribbean.