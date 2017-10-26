The Doctors-the tsunami opioid epidemic and the black market

Today, 10/26/2017, President Trump declared that the opioid crisis that is killing more than 100 people a day, a public health emergency. “As Americans, we cannot allow this to continue,” Trump said. “It is time to liberate our communities from the scourge. We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. Addressing it will require all of our effort, and it will require us to confront the crisis in all of its real complexity.” 65,000 people died in 2016 from opioid addiction.

Today, on The Doctors, Dr. Travis Stork examined one of the leading causes, the black market pain pills being illegally manufactured abroad and shipped into the United States. Causing death to the user, these pills are 30-50x stronger than heroin because they contain fentanyl.

Leslie Marcus, Producer on The Doctors, went to the American/Mexican border and met with DEA agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. This is where black market drugs are coming into the country via the Mexican Cartel’s funding and production facilities. These pills are hidden in cars, luggage, and on persons willing to make illegal money at the expense of others.

Amy Roderick, Special Agent for the DEA, said, “Pill shopping on the street for any kind of pill is liking playing Russian Roulette.” Many of the pills look identical to modern-day prescriptions.

People often become addicted to pain medicines from car accidents, a fall, surgeries, etc. After prescriptions are denied and people have become addicted, they turn to the black market to get illegal drugs. Some of the leading causes of death is what’s in the drugs. There are pill press machines for sale online and chemical binders which make production very easy.

While doing research, Leslie discovered an opioid even stronger than fentanyl and morphine is also being used in black market pills called carfentanil. A single dose of NARCAN which is used to treat opioid overdose would not effectively treat someone who has overdosed on carfentanil, which is an elephant tranquilizer.