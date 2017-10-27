Dr. Oz on getting the best price for the best foods at supermarkets

Supermarkets are changing everyday to become larger, more diverse, and more competitive. They know we have to shop to eat and in a fast-paced society, they want to make sure you find what you were looking for. Notice how many times they asked you that when you were leaving? Oz takes us on a tour of the supermarket with author Michael Ruhlman who spent 3,000 hours in grocery stores to get an idea of where most stores stock the best finds for your buck and what you should not focus on buying. Some stores have gone from 7,000 food items to 40,000. This is a good thing but also a bad thing for the consumer.

There are 5 things we need to know about supermarkets:

They are not trying to trick you. They want to make it convenient for you. That is why certain things are located in certain places; chewing gum at the front, etc.

Don’t go for the “head fake” items like fat-free. Anything fat-free is usually full of something else you don’t need.

Appreciate what the store has and don’t wonder why there are no local vegetables in the winter. If it is winter, buy the ugly tomatoes who haven’t been picked green and look perfect thru processing.

Bagged lettuce and other greens have more of a chance to grow bacteria. Buy heads of lettuce for a better price and less likely chance of getting contaminated food. Read the labels and make sure items are in date.

Employees want you to ask questions so they will know what you really want and need. Gio, a butcher said, “you need to ask for the best deals and to avoid buying higher priced cuts.” Buy the chuck and sirloin cuts. As far as chicken, buy a whole chicken and ask the butcher to cut it up for you instead of purchasing the already-cut chicken. Buy a whole ham and have the deli slice it for you instead of buying packaged or pre-cut meats. Same with cheeses. You will save money per pound by doing this instead.

Cheat sheet for healthier eating:

Meat-look for certified organic, raised without antibiotics, heritage, air-chilled, and pasteurized on the label.

Bread-buy sprouted grain like Ezekiel that is in the freezer section.

Barbecue sauce-buy vinegar or mustard base-the other flavors contain a lot of sugar.

Pizza-buy margarita which contains fresh mozzarella and no salty fatty meats.

Honey-look for buckwheat, manuka, acacia.

Chocolate-buy 70% dark cocoa.

Greens, the darker the better. Avoid buying dressings and instead use olive oil with herbs and citrus.

Ruhlman believes that the larger grocery stores will eventually return to smaller stores with more of a concentration on health and value; as consumers are now focusing more on buying nutrition, and not the fatty fill-up foods or unnecessary items.

