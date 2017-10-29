Is watching football actually good for your health?

It’s just too stressful and I have heart problems. I don’t like the rowdy spectator crowds. I can’t stand the fact my husband puts his games before me on Saturdays. All these are reasons we should get more involved in the football season. Research has shown that getting down and dirty cheering for a team can actually improve our health. NBC News had a segment on the findings of what it actually does to your brain and body when you are too involved to even get up and turn the dial or leave the stadium. Let’s look at what the health benefits are for becoming a “football fanatic.”

Health benefits of watching sports

Sports can help with depression. According to a study at the University of Kansas, it was found that people who sports fans experience fewer bouts of depression and alienation compared with people who are uninterested in sports. It’s a way to stay involved in people in your world; stay active and interested.

Sports build stronger relationships. Sitting together on the couch or on the field can build a bond when an event is shared together. The ups and downs of the game can cause more open communication, laughter, and closeness.

Sports help you live longer. When you stay actively engaged with others and have a close support team sharing life’s moments, you feel more connected, supported, and care-for.

Sports keep your mind active. “We show that non-language related activities, such as playing or watching a sport, enhance one’s ability to understand language about their sport precisely because brain areas normally used to act become highly involved in language understanding,“ study researcher Sian Beilock, an associate professor in psychology at the University of Chicago, explained in a statement to Sciencedaily.

Sports can help you lose weight. Moving on the field or in and around the stands releases cortisone in the brain and burns calories-of course eating fatty foods doesn’t help at all. Sports can inspire you to move more and become more athletic.

Sports can built self-esteem. Who doesn’t love it when your team wins, that you have picked out? Adding a group to witness your pick, having a team of friends who have rooted with you or even against you-makes you feel important and a part of society and your own team. This is a great chance for you to express your thoughts thru analyzing and predicting.

What happens to your brain watching sports

Mirror neutrons make you feel part of the team. These neurons enable us to put ourselves in another person’s shoes and imagine what they are going through in a particular moment.

Chemical reactions-neutrons are released during the highs and lows of the game making you feel more alive. Adrenaline is released and in many instances, our heart can have the same experience as a work-out.

Brain activities help the body. Sweating, cheering, stress, and happiness all contribute to the functioning of proper health. Your body is moving in ways you can’t even see. Our brain activity supports our other organs.

Well, I guess we need to sit down and learn what this long-standing hype with our friends is all about for better health. Just keep it all in check-it is just entertainment.

