Winter blues and tips to help beat them

Is there such a thing as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and is there any way to escape the impending fear of the dark cold days that lie ahead? Or, am I the only one who dreads the winter months and can’t function properly until springtime arrives again? US News and World Report gave the public new information that may help those who dread the changes in the seasons. Most of those affected become depressed starting in the fall and endure the symptoms until the frost has gone and flowers appear. Don’t just learn to live with this problem, start now taking charge of your life with some new ideas to keep your mood steady and motivation strong all year long. What causes these crippling feelings every year? Let’s see what the Mayo Clinic wrote:

Causes of SAD:

Circadian rhythm gets off balance from lack of sunlight. Your biological clock gets confused and needs to be controlled.

Serotonin levels decrease from lack of sunlight. This is the mood chemical in the brain.

Melatonin drops in the body from lack of sunlight. This regulates your sleep patterns.

Signs and symptoms of SAD may include: Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Having low energy

Having problems with sleeping

Experiencing changes in your appetite or weight

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Having difficulty concentrating

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide

Oversleeping

Appetite changes, especially a craving for carbohydrates

Weight gain

Tiredness or low energy If your mood is as cold as dark as the landscape, there are ways to help escape: Therapies for SAD: Sit near artificial lighting at least 30 min. a day (light box).

Eat dark chocolate when you need a boost. Stay away from candy and carbs.

Invest in a dawn simulator.

Exercise. Releases endorphin to the brain.

Plan your vacations in the winter. Go to sunny warm locations.

Play cheery music throughout your home and workplace.

Get outside. No matter how cold it is, the fresh air will make you feel alive.