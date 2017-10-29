Winter blues and tips to help beat them

Is there such a thing as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and is there any way to escape the impending fear of the dark cold days that lie ahead? Or, am I the only one who dreads the winter months and can’t function properly until springtime arrives again? US News and World Report gave the public new information that may help those who dread the changes in the seasons. Most of those affected become depressed starting in the fall and endure the symptoms until the frost has gone and flowers appear. Don’t just learn to live with this problem, start now taking charge of your life with some new ideas to keep your mood steady and motivation strong all year long. What causes these crippling feelings every year? Let’s see what the Mayo Clinic wrote:
Causes of SAD:
- Circadian rhythm gets off balance from lack of sunlight. Your biological clock gets confused and needs to be controlled.
- Serotonin levels decrease from lack of sunlight. This is the mood chemical in the brain.
- Melatonin drops in the body from lack of sunlight. This regulates your sleep patterns.
Only about 1% of Florida residents have some winter-specific discomfort or depression, compared to about half of those living in uppermost parts of the U.S. or in southern Canada. Always consult your physician if depression worsens.
