The anti-Alzheimer’s disease diet, Dr. Oz

Starting today (10.30.2017) and every Monday in November, Dr. Oz is giving us the biggest action-plan on the latest finds and steps to an anti-cognitive decline life-style. Today’s guests, Doctors Dean and Ayesha Sherzai (neurologists and brain scientists at Loma Linda University) teach us that small motivational habits each day can help us to build more immunity to our brains and wart off the biggest health fear in all of us-Alzheimer’s Disease.

Findings are- the key to good brain health is thru your mouth. Ayesha says,

“Alzheimer’s disease is no longer focused on one molecule, but on many factors.” The Sherzais looked at a community that has virtually no cognitive diseases and what they ate. Ayesha remarked, “Habit changes in populations can create habit patterns of network in our brain.” They gave this a name, “Motivation.” They have a personalized “success based” plan for everyone in their book.

THE ANTI-ALZHEIMER’S MEAL PLAN

1 day a week replace meat with legumes in your diet.

Lower your refined sugars…..sweets. Replace with fruits. You can keep whole-grain bread. Plaques are formed in the brain from Alzheimer’s. When we eat a lot of sugars, insulin paralyzes the plaque and when we eliminate sugars, our brain can cleanse itself.

We need at least 50 gm. of fiber a day. Increase fiber/low-hypoglycemic vegetables like asparagus, beets, greens, nuts.

Start adding turmeric which gets rids of the plaque and is anti-inflammatory.

Sunflower seeds have the vitamins that work in synergy and cleans the brain.

Sauerkraut is great- it feeds the good bacteria and fights the Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s is known as the diabetic disease as more research is finding the link between diabetes and the break-down of the ability for the brain to fight against this disease. The less refined sugars you put into your body, the better chance you have of never developing the disease.

Examples of a good daily meal plan

Breakfast-scrambled tofu seasoned with turmeric and vegetables.

Lunch-add sauerkraut to dried beans and quinoa pasta to make a fake mac & cheese.

Dinner-Baked cauliflower steak seasoned with herb olive oil with mashed sweet potatoes.

Snacks-Whole wheat (100% whole grain/no sugar) toast with almond butter and bananas.

Key Lime Dessert- (recipes) made from avocados, lime juice, raw cashews, dates, walnuts, sea salt, and coconut milk.

In an earlier episode this month; Oz covered ground-breaking news from research, and giving hope to possibly reversing Alzheimer’s. These findings bring a spark of hope to the medical community.

Doctors Dean and Ayesha Sherzai are the authors of “The Alzheimer’s Solution: A Breakthrough Program to Prevent and Reverse the Symptoms of Cognitive Decline at Every Age.” The neurologists say that it’s possible to reduce the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease by 90% and to slow the progression of symptoms in people who’ve already been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

