Showdown of latest health trends, Dr. Oz

Which is better? Apple cider vinegar or coconut vinegar? Should you eat 3 substantial meals a day or 6 smaller meals a day? Is golden latte or matcha the best choice? The newest health trends have a showdown today on Dr. Oz as he brings in 3 sets of twins to test the latest finalists for the health benefits and taste. We all want to improve our health and also lose weight. Today, 10/31/2017, we look at the differences in our favorites as Oz helps us thru science to determine how we can achieve our goals. Oz is joined today by Chef Candice Kumai.

APPLE CIDER VS COCONUT VINEGAR

Apple cider “the mother” of all vinegar is also known as the “wine” of the apple. Apple juice is extracted from the crushed fruit and blended with yeast and allowed to ferment. This grows good bacteria. Apple cider vinegar helps fight heart disease. It boosts your immunity and helps fight illness. It reduces cholesterol. It may not be a magic elixir, but this ancient ingredient can lend a helping hand in the battle of the bulge.

Coconut vinegar is made from the sap of the coconut flower and is low glycemic and has an almost neutral pH. It is from south-east Asia. It is fermented for 8-12 months. It contains zinc, potassium, natural amino-acids. It boosts your immunity. There are many uses for coconut vinegar that also give you health benefits.

So which is better? Apple cider or coconut? Oz looks at how each control the insulin in the body. Both contain acidic acid. There was really no difference in the areas of insulin in the body, so they did a taste test of each. Apple cider was bitter and burned a little, and coconut vinegar was smoother and sweeter and wins the taste test. Oz says to do a shot of either before a meal can help with your weight loss.

Move over coffee-if you need more energy. The latest health drinks showdown between the favorites.

Golden latte vs Matcha

The golden latte is from India. It contains ginger, turmeric, cinnamon-all anti-oxidants. The golden latte is 100 calories, no caffeine. 9 gm of sugar, 5 gm of fat.

Matcha is from Japan and reduces stress and boosts concentration. It tastes like green tea and is sometimes flavored. Matcha is only 6 calories, 0 gm sugar and 0 gm fat. It does contain 7 gm of caffeine.

After 4 days of no caffeine, the twin who drank the golden latte was left with headaches from no caffeine but the twin that drank matcha did not get headaches. Matcha seems to win this debate.

Kumai suggested they combine the two with coconut milk making a matcha golden latte. It works mid-day for an extra boost.

Should I eat 3 meals or 6 meals a day? Oz says, “It depends on you.” He gives us a test to find that answer- A or B.

3 square meals or 6 small meals a day

Is your energy up or down? A for up and down- B for steady.

When I see food I need to eat or I can wait? A for eat, B for wait until I am hungry.

If you are A, you need to eat 6 times-B is 3 times-larger meals. Oz provided a cheat sheet for mini-meals eating 6 smaller meals throughout the day will provide constant energy and prevent you from making bad eating choices when you’re starved and there are few options.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com