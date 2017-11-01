Supermarket seafood safety, Dr. Oz

We choose fish because of the price, the taste, and health reasons; however, recent studies have shown that some supermarket fish has very high levels of bacteria and that many types are as bad for you as bacon. Confused? Did you know that some seafood in supermarkets also contains 90% water and a chemical (STTP-used in household cleaners) approved by the FDA, that is injected to keep scallops, shrimp, and any white fish glossy and fresher? Today, 11/01/2017, Dr. Oz examines different types of fish from sushi to the most controversial-tilapia. Which fish is safer to purchase and which ones to avoid to prevent possible contamination.

Buying shrimp & scallops

Soak at least 30 min. before eating.

If you see scallops sitting in a tray and they look wet and milky, do not buy. They have been soaked in STTP. They are also heavier, have more sodium, and cost more.

Shrimp soaked in STTP is larger and wetter. 1300 gm of sodium. Do not purchase these.

Look for seafood that contains NO additives. If STTP is on the label, stay away. The only thing you should see on the label is “Shrimp.”

Guidelines seafood safety

Freeze frozen seafood as soon as you get home.

Cook fresh fish the same day or keep on ice and cook within 24 hrs.

Handle raw seafood carefully realizing every thing it touches, may become contaminated with bacteria. Never place foods onto a surface where raw fish as been. Wash you hands after handling raw fish.

Chef-approved sushi guidelines

Avoid any whitefish (marked white tuna) as it is most likely escolar. This fish is known as the “Ex lax” of seafood and can cause gastrointestinal discomfort.

Buy sashimi or nigiri for more fish for your buck.

Avoid spicy tuna or salmon rolls. Many times spicy fish is mixed with cheaper fish and ingredients you don’t want to ingest.

Ask when it was made and find out the times the market makes and puts out the sushi. You never want to buy sushi that has been sitting for some time, even if it is on ice. Always buy sushi as soon as it is made for the freshness of taste and because bacteria can grow on fish that has been sitting for any length of time.

Farmed tilapia subsist on a diet of corn and soy instead of lake plants making them sky high in omega-6 fats which studies prove to harm the heart, brain, and mood. Stay away from any farmed fish.

Research from the John Hopkins Center revealed gory details of disease-ridden fish farms in Asia, where pig and chicken feces serve as a cheaper alternative to standard fish food. The study also revealed only 2 percent of imported seafood to the United States is actually tested for contamination.

Walmart released this statement on tilapia due to all the controversy in the media.

Farmed seafood, not just tilapia, can have up to 10 times more toxins than wild fish, according to Harvard Researchers. Your best choices at the fish counter include: Wild Alaskan Salmon, Alaska Pollok, Atlantic Cod, Clams, Blue Crab, Atlantic Mackerel, Striped Bass, Sardines, Herring, Rainbow Trout and Flounder.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com