Goldie Hawn’s ‘MindUP’ program for school children

We all love her for that contagious laugh, sunshine persona, and have no doubt “Goldie” has a heart of gold. A mother of 4, a star on the walk of fame, an Oscar winner, a bright light in Hollywood for more than 50 years, and respected by everyone who knows her. So, why wouldn’t we want to know about an idea she had for school children to have a more peaceful experience everyday in class. With bullying, the weight of succeeding, and many dealing with stress at home that no child should have to endure-Goldie Hawn created the “MindUP” program just for school children. This program teaches children how their brain works and how their thoughts control their lives.

Hawn sat down with Meghan Kelly on Today and disclosed how anxiety overtook her at a young age dealing with Hollywood drama. She found peace by tapping into her own self (heart) and loving herself by meditation.

Hawn told Kelly, “Schools offer physical education, but no mental education.” Her program gives children: mind breaks, breathing exercises, positive enforcement.

MindUP™ helps children develop greater empathy and compassion for themselves and for others, through understanding different perspectives. As a result, the program dramatically improves peer relationships and pro-social behavior, reducing Principal referrals, bullying and school violence.

Hawn remarked, “There is a way to create an environment for children where they are less stressed. We have had a large reduction in bullying on the playground and aggressive behavior has diminished.”

Hawn started the foundation 13 years ago. The result is MindUP™ — the signature program of The Hawn Foundation which is serving nearly 1 million children in the US, Canada, UK, Serbia, Mexico, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. The program is grounded in neuroscience, activated by mindful awareness, inspired by positive psychology, and a catalyst for social-emotional learning.

MindUP program for teachers provides a richer learning experience for students and returns the joy of teaching to teachers. The program helps improve student focus, improves classroom communication, and creates harmony in the classroom. 75% of the students on this program have shown improvement.

MindUP for schools offers school and district-wide support plans and training programs with one of our Certified Workshop Facilitators. Over 400 schools worldwide have chosen to implement our program. These schools have been shown to have a lower teacher turnover and higher teacher satisfaction.

MindUP for home has lessons that are easy to use by parents, helping to improve relationships and promote a healthy dialogue among family members. 69% of parents say the program has had a positive impact on their children.

“I see children as pure potential and wanted to create a program to help children to grow, learn, and lead a very different kind of world.” Goldie Hawn

MindUP is a product of The Hawn Foundation.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com