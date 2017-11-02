Corey Feldman’s Truth campaign exposing pedophiles with Dr. Oz

Former teen star, actor, and musician Corey Feldman has come forward with a desire to expose a dark 20-yr. old secret of the baggage he has carried from being a victim of child predators. Today, on Dr. Oz, 11/02/2017, Feldman divulges the pain of holding his predators names a secret while trying to overcome the shame he; as a child, was forced to endure all these years. Feldman talks about the pre-teen parties, the pedophiles and child predators of Hollywood and is ready to expose names. In light of all that is happening from the storm of allegations in Hollywood, Feldman feels now is the time to expose as he identifies one of them thru a facebook picture Oz presents.

Feldman says he and others were raped and abused as child actors. He remarked that many of the predators are still very powerful. He was introduced to drugs as a child and his own child chaperone abused him. He says one of these child predators now lives in Mexico and one works for the LA Dodgers. He says, “The targets are green (new) kids from broken homes that are vulnerable.” He believes after coming clean from drugs, he has a strength from God. He firmly believes that Michael Jackson was innocent of all charges because he loved and cared for children. Feldman says, “I was even accused after I came forward and all I have ever done is love and protect children.”

Feldman said after the Harvey Weinstein’s accusers came forward, many of his friends wanted to know why he didn’t get on board. He told Oz he has been harassed, degraded, and ‘abused because of his own abuse’ after creating “Corey’s Angels.” He just wanted to create a world where women could realize their dreams and not have to go to a casting couch. Feldman told Oz, “When I came to the public and said, ‘I have a plan’, things went nuts.”

Oz asked Feldman about the Kevin Spacey allegations. Feldman responded, “I have had two trucks come driving at me, people arrested on my bus for their own medications, and threats on my life from motorists. I feel God has protected me. I feel God has told me this is what I am here for. I am afraid for the safety of my child and myself. I need to create this campaign to get this protection I need and to get this film. I have gone to the police and I need help. The media spins my pain but I know people are waking up and I want to fight for what is good. I am calling on all the kids in Hollywood to stand with me, #IstandwithCorey, and tell people what really happened. People have told me they know who I am talking about.” He feels some have not come forward because of the guilt of trauma, being suicidal, and just scared. “Some will be triggered,” he told Oz.

Feldman went to the Santa Barbara police department in 1993. He says there is a video of this on YouTube. Feldman said one of his abusers had parties at their homes just for young kids where gay lovers were breeding this kind of abuse. His own best friend was molested at one of the parties. He says go to a teen party magazine in 1986 and look up pictures of teen parties and where they were located and you will see who the molesters were. He remarked that in his book; he had to change names for protection and legal reasons, but the names sound a lot like the real names.

Feldman needs financial support in order to seek legal help for protection and to get a film released to the public thru his “TRUTH” campaign. His only desire is to expose these dark secrets and get these guys who harmed him and his friends.

Feldman posted a video on Twitter last week announcing his IndieGogo fundraiser with the purpose of raising $10 million that Feldman would use to finance and distribute a film about his own life, that he now vows, will name the names of these Hollywood pedophiles. The hefty price tag for the film would also go towards legal defense, as Feldman has long said that the only reason he hasn’t come forward is because he can’t afford to fight the lawsuits that would follow.

“We are embarking on a dangerous and exciting journey to get to the bottom of the truth. However; in doing so, there are great security risks,” Feldman said, and begs others to come forward and help him with his mission to bring evil to accountability. Feldman and Oz called the LA Police Department on air and they confirmed they will take his statement and proceed-even though he was only 14 at the time.

Go to the link above to donate.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com