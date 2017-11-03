Umbilical cord blood and the life-saving benefits

The miracle of birth seems to have given more miracles after birth. With the scientific research of stem cells in the umbilical cord blood, new parents are deciding whether to donate, or store the blood in a bank. NBC News aired the story of a young child that was saved by donated cord blood after she was diagnosed with SCID (rare immune disorder) and needed a bone marrow transplant. Valentina DeLeon had no siblings to donate to her, leaving her only a 30% chance of survival. Doctors used cord blood from a public cord bank and cured little Valentina. Her parents say, “It was a gift of love.” These stories have brought attention to the list of decisions for new parents. The end results are awakening everyone to take notice of the benefits of cord blood even after birth.

Taken from a newborn’s umbilical cord shortly after birth, it’s a rich source of stem cells that can be used to treat dozens of disorders, including several forms of leukemia, lymphoma and anemia. Parents have the option to discard it, donate it or store it with a private cord blood bank for the family’s use if needed in the future.

Cord blood, taken from the placenta of healthy newborn infants is discarded 95 percent of the time, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, even though experts know that the blood is an excellent source of stem cells that could help treat and, possibly, cure up to 80 different diseases.

There are a lot of things to consider in making this decision. Just because a family is prone to diabetes, is not a reason to store the blood for future purposes. Especially, if there has not been research to show it can help to treat the disease.

The chances of the baby’s blood helping with the child’s future medical problems are only 0.4 percent due to the fact the blood contains the baby’s genetics. Matching the blood thru donation to a needed patient has a higher success rate. A 2014 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that, depending on a patient’s ethnic background, 66 percent to 97 percent can find a suitable match among donated umbilical cord-blood units or live bone-marrow donors in the National Marrow Donor Program’s Be the Match Registry.