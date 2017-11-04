They say, the United States is the land of opportunity for an entrepreneur’s dreams. One man proved this to be true. Genius and very creative are descriptions of a 28-year old man who was unhappy with his career choice and took matters into his own hands. Ryan Grant had an idea. Simply put, he bought out clearance items at Walmart and resold the items on Amazon. Grant’s company now nets millions. CNBC brought us the true-life story of Grant. Simply using his imagination- amidst his unhappiness- has proved very fulfilling and beyond profitable.

Grant, a former accountant began his business selling textbooks in college. After this showed profits, he began browsing the clearance racks/isles at Walmart and reselling the “hot” items on Amazon. He takes his smartphone with him to compare prices between Walmart and Amazon by using the seller app, for profit margin. He determines if it will be profitable to purchase.

Grant’s steadiness and dream to succeed took him to eventually quitting his accounting job, renting a warehouse where he would soon buy in bulk from Walmart, and hired some employees. He now ships out thru Amazon’s fulfillment service afforded by the business in bulk at a much cheaper rate. Simply put, he buys closeouts/clearance items that show on the app can make a profit, and ships thru Amazon. Smart, huh? Genius. It’s the same concept as the large close-out stores we all shop everyday but Grant is his own “middleman.”

Grant’s dream is now a reality as his business will net 8 million by the end of the year. He reinvests back into the business and is presently only taking $60,000 a year in salary. Not bad for shopping.

This may be why the close-outs/clearance items sell out so fast online. Remember, when you go to Amazon and see items coming from different locations, this is why.

Walmart has been doubling down on efforts to challenge Amazon’s dominance of American e-commerce in recent months with its network of hundreds of stores playing a central role. But there’s clearly still enough of a difference between the two business models to make for some major arbitrage opportunities.

Grant also teaches e-commerce classes, has a consulting job, and a blog of selling strategies.

