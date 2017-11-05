Regular dental visits matter for good health

Have you ever wondered why part of your dental appointment includes a thorough exam by the dentist? Our open mouth is the pathway to the inside of our bodies. The dentists and doctors can detect present or future health problems by nodules, bumps, bruises, and other visible signs. Oral health has been linked with other chronic diseases, like diabetes and heart disease. It is also linked with risk behaviors like using tobacco and consuming foods high in sugar.

MSN News reports things you can learn about your overall health from looking inside your mouth:

Signs of health problems inside the mouth

If you are diabetic. Ulcers, infections, inflammation of your gums, thrush, bad breath, and tooth decay can all point to diabetes.

Periodontal disease and chronic disease go hand in hand. Bacteria from the gums can enter the bloodstream causing atherosclerosis which is hardening of the arteries-causing stroke.

Worn down teeth. This can be a sign of sleep apnea and migraines from grinding the teeth. Ridges on the side of the tongue are also signs of sleep apnea.

Lesions inside the mouth can be an early sign of HPV.

Sudden increase in tooth decay and erosion are signs of poor diet, malnutrition, and eating disorders.

Mucosal lesions can be a sign of an autoimmune disorder such a Crohn’s and Lupus.

Periodontal disease can lead to kidney disease from bacteria that travels thru the kidneys.

Any of these signs should be addressed by your physician to medically dismiss or treat underlying problems.

According to the CDC, cavities are one of the most common chronic conditions in the United States. By age 34, more than 80% of people have had at least one cavity. More than 40% of adults have felt pain in their mouth in the last year. On average, the nation spends more than $113 billion a year on costs related to dental care. More than $6 billion of productivity is lost each year because people miss work to get dental care.

Dr. Oz remarked in an episode on oral health that after the age of 35, 75 percent of adults have periodontal disease- infection and inflammation that commonly destroys the tissues that support the teeth, mainly your gums, periodontal ligaments, and tooth sockets.

Early signs of periodontal disease

redness

inflammation

bleeding

sensitivity

loose teeth

Once the disease starts to progress, tooth loss is imminent if the problem is not addressed. Teeth lose their anchor when the gums are not healthy.

Regular dental visits are important because they can help spot dental health problems early on when treatment is likely to be simpler and more affordable. They also help prevent many problems from developing in the first place. Visiting your dentist regularly is also important because some diseases or medical conditions have symptoms that can appear in the mouth.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com