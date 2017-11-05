2 deadly church shootings in the US today

If ever there was a time for more security, it is now. In the US today, Sunday, 11/05/2017 there were two shootings at churches. A place of safety and comfort is becoming like most others-where people congregate-dangerous. Why anyone would choose a place of worship to commit such evil is something most can not comprehend.

This morning in Fresno, California at the St. Alphonsus Church two people were shot in the parking lot, one-fatally. The shooter got out of a car and shot the victims who were in their car, and then got back into his car and drove off.

A suspect, 64-year-old Manuel Garcia, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire on his wife, 61-year-old Martha Garcia, and her 51-year-old boyfriend, ABC reported. His wife was killed, and the boyfriend was injured and taken to the hospital.

Father Dominic Rajappa told the Fresno Bee that morning mass had just ended and churchgoers were leaving when gunfire broke out.

Also this morning, Devin Patrick Kelly walked into First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and shot and killed at least 25 people.

One of the victims was the pastor’s 14-yr. old daughter. The pastor and his wife were out of town. Between 15-20 were wounded. The shooter was killed during a standoff.

Details have not been confirmed.The story is developing and the numbers of the victims are changing.Sutherland Springs is about 21 miles east of Downtown San Antonio.

