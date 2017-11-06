And now, the aftermath of the Texas church shooting and the gun-debate

26 dead, 8 from one family, the pastor’s adoptive daughter, a 5-yr old shot 5 times, and a small community left wondering, “Why?” Why would a lone gunman dress in tactical gear and choose a place of worship to commit one of Texas’s most horrific crimes? As the “Fall Festival” still remains on the church’s sign outside the door, now stained with the blood of it’s parishioners, we move forward because- we are America. On CBS News, this morning, President Trump calls it, “a mental illness problem and not a guns situation.” Democrats are calling for gun control. So what will stop all this madness? Or, can it be stopped?

This morning, 11/06/2017, on Meghan Kelly Live, Meghan broke into tears as she mentioned that out of the 600 community members, 26 are now gone-and they all know each other.

The debate continues. Do we dive into gun control, making sure no one with any criminal record or history of mental illness has access to a gun? The killer in this case did have both histories and somehow got his hands on a gun. As far as gun control in the hands of citizens, the lone hero-Johnnie Langendorff who happened by the shooting, chased down the gunman, possibly saving many more lives. His response was, “you act and ask later.”

A shooting at a Walmart last week in Denver was hindered from becoming worse due to the fact there were shoppers who were carrying and took matters into their own hands by drawing their own guns. None were fired but the offense mode made an impact on the gunman running away. Gun rights activists used this as a positive to citizens (good guys) carrying weapons. So, herein lies the question-what could have happened if they had not been armed?

Our constitution gives us the right to bare arms. Yet, is there any way to make sure the arms do not fall into the wrong arms? Kelley, the church gunman was court-martialed for assaulting his own wife and child and given a dishonorable discharge from the Air Force but still got his hands on a weapon. Then, we have all the horrific stories of young people stealing their parents’ weapons and marching into schools taking lives of the innocent.

Maybe we should sit down with the family that lost 3 generations of family members yesterday and ask them if walking thru a metal detector into church would be offensive. I am sure, in the years to come this will become a reality as the answer to these complex questions still remain unsolved.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com