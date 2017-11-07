Dr. Oz “True Crime Tuesday” Mary Jo Buttafuoco

The date was May 19, 1992 in Baldwin, New York when a housewife and mother of 2 answered the door to only have her life changed forever and her name set in infamy. It was like any other ordinary day but Amy Fisher (16 at the time) “Long Island Lolita” had intentions of proving Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s husband, Joey, was having an affair. Standing at the door with a shirt from Joey to prove her story to be true, Buttafuoco told her to leave. As she turned away from Fisher, a gunshot to the head would disfigure Buttafuoco and unravel the life she had come to know. Against all odds, the gunshot proved to not be fatal.

The gunshot to the head left Buttafuoco scarred to an almost unrecognizable appearance, and with a bullet still lodged in her neck, she would be required to undergo many lengthy surgeries. Mary Jo Buttafuoco became the face of this horrific crime.

Once Buttafuoco regained consciousness, she identified Fisher as the shooter. None of us could believe her loyalty to her husband, even after it as disclosed that Fisher was underage. The court case was followed world-wide, finding Fisher guilty and sentenced to prison for 5-15 years. Joey, was sentenced to prison for statutory rape after pleading guilty. Fisher would eventually only serve 7 years in prison (paroled in 1999) and Joey only 4 months. These short jail times are still staggering. After moving to southern California, the marriage deteriorated even more and Buttafuoco filed for divorce in 2003.

In 2006, Buttafuoco underwent reanimation facial surgery which would allow her to smile again. This surgery required static facial suspension, eye and face lift to restore her balance and ear surgery to open the canal to restore some of her hearing and prevent infections. She is still deaf in one ear and paralyzed on one side. All from a jealous young girl that was having an affair with her husband.

16 years after the shooting, Buttafuoco wrote a book of her journey and mostly about her life after she realized Joey was a sociopath, entitled: “Getting It Through My Thick Skull: Why I Stayed, What I Learned, And What Millions of People Involved With Sociopaths Need To Know.”

Mary Jo Buttafuoco is using her life story as a means to help others now through motivational speaking for people with facial paralysis. She remarried in 2012.

Amy Fisher is now a pornographic actress.

Joey Buttafuoco is an actor. (Let’s all look surprised.)

Photo courtesy of Bing.com