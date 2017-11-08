Dr. Oz uncovering shady addiction centers

Many times, the addict has to hit rock bottom, and an intervention held by loved ones to get them into a rehab center for help and recovery. Dr. Oz is speaking to the public today, 11/08/2017, on the rise of scam centers that are not only defrauding addicts of their money, but are taking criminal steps to relapse-not rehab. Dr. Oz says, “As a physician and as a father, this hurts me.” Oz goes undercover to prove this shady business is not only rigging the system, but also preying on vulnerable people. Some of the victims are coming out in body bags.

Oz began his investigation into how these centers have gone rogue. The rehab industry has grown into a 35 billion dollar business where greed has overcome need. Shady marketers have gone into business to get “heads into beds.” Last May, one center in southwest Florida was shut down, calling it “a brothel for drug.” Owners collected millions while drug use was being promoted as well as prostitution.

Sara Howe, The National Counsel of Behavioral Health, says. “It’s infuriating that people have spent their entire life helping the most vulnerable, and to see what is popping up now, are these vulnerable people are being taken to represent a dollar figure.” During an opiod crisis in our nation, the scams are growing.

Oz visited Delray Beach, Florida (rehab capitol)where there are many centers and most of them are not regulated. Many unscrupulous centers were found allowing drug activity as long as you attend meetings. Detective Nicole Lucas (rehab investigator of sober homes) wore a bullet-proof vest, while accompanying Oz to an area infested with drug sale increases. Lucas remarked how criminals are making more money keeping these patients addicted than recovery.

Howe stresses the importance of finding a reputable treatment center:

Look within your own state-findtreatment.samhsa.gov.

Get assessed for the right treatment you need.

Ask the provider for success level and outcomes.

Ask the provider what the staff’s credentials are, is the organization accredited-by a national body? Do they offer assisted medicines and counseling?

Make sure you can talk directly to the treatment provider.

Talk to your physician and get references.

You do not need to get on a plane, there are good centers in your community.

The importance-this is only the beginning, your provider should work with you every step of the way-managing your recovery every day.

This is a health-care issue that is chronic-you may need resources in your own community you know and trust. Addiction is a long-term problem but you can manage it with the help of the right people.

