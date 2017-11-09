Kevin Spacey dismissed from new movie role as list of accusers grows

It only takes one brave victim coming forward to prove, “Your sins will find you out.” The list of accusers of Kevin Spacey, (sexual assaults) has grown to 10. The emotional baggage of being scarred is weighing much too heavy, and the fear of speaking out is being replaced with anger. Many have chosen to place this where it belongs-right in the face of the one (they claim) took advantage of their innocence.

On Today this morning, 11/09/2017, we learned Spacey has been dropped from his latest movie role, “Gore” in which Spacey starred and produced, and replaced with Christopher Plummer. Another drop from Spacey’s A-list (former) status.

The latest victim of Spacey’s has come forward, the son of a Heather Unruh, a former TV Anchor in Boston . Unruh’s son is in college and still has a problem going public, so she did it for him. Her son was only 18 at the time and his dream was to meet the 2-time Oscar winner, Spacey. He says Spacey continuously bought him drinks and then sexually assaulted him several times, without his consent. A woman in the restaurant intervened, telling her son to run while Spacey was in the restroom. He ran and called his mom stating, “Mom, Kevin Spacey tried to rape me.” Being embarrassed, he did not go to the police, despite his mom’s pleading. Her son is wanting his story told to prevent another young man from getting hurt. Unruh is begging the woman that helped her son to please come forward. Unruh wants to thank her, and asks that she go to the police.

Harry Dreyfuss, son of Richard Dreyfuss came forward three days ago, and says in Buzzfeed, that he was a victim of Spacey. At the time of the incident (2008) Spacey was his dad’s boss, so he hid the incident from everyone.

Last month, Broadway star, Anthony Rapp (Rent) came forward, accusing Spacey of sexual misconduct when Rapp was only 14. Spacey released a public statement stating he was horrified of such accusations and tried to apologize. Well, that was in vain-it only made more accusers come forward.

One person came forward to expose Harry Weinstein and now others have followed suit in choosing to no longer remain silent. Seems now, Spacey dealt the wrong card in abusing his stardom.

As more and more actors are being accused, child star, Corey Feldman says, “We have just hit the tip of the iceberg.”

Photo courtesy of Bing.com