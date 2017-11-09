Dr. Oz asks are you craving sugar?

Is it the anticipation of Thanksgiving and Christmas or is it the changing temperatures? Anyway, why am I craving sugar? Dr. Oz answers that question from a scientific view and diagnoses some possible causes. For many of us who are trying to improve our diets, the last thing we need is a sugar derailment. Oz’s advice (11/07/2017) can help keep our blood sugar levels normal, while satisfying sugar cravings. Let’s delve into his wisdom, while still being able to use that last notch on our belts.

Health reasons we may be craving sugar:

You’re starving yourself. If you started a diet recently, you may be on an unbalanced diet or not eating enough. Your brain will push you to seek out “energy” as soon as it can to survive—likely in the form of sugary foods or drinks. Eating a balanced diet can help control sugar cravings and prevent you from overeating later.

You are eating too much salt. Processed food, junk food, and fast food are packed with sodium and highly addictive. These foods trigger the release of dopamine, a brain chemical that motivates us to engage in rewarding behaviors, like to keep eating more salt and sugar, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

You're thirsty. When you're dehydrated, you think you're hungry and might look to food for an energy boost. That is why we sometimes crave sweets early in the morning or after a work-out, we are dehydrated.

You have a magnesium deficiency. Check with your doctor to see if you have this problem. Nuts can often replace your deficiency and curb your cravings for sweets.

You are on a low-fat diet. Unless your doctor places you on a low-fat diet, keep healthy fats, like avocados, nuts, nut butters, and heart-healthy oils like coconut or olive oil in your diet, as part of your balanced meal plan to help you feel satiated and control sugar cravings.

You are experiencing menopause or perimenopause. An estrogen and progesterone deficiency could be driving those sugar cravings. Talk to your doctor.

So many of the foods we choose each day are loaded with hidden sugars that can undo all of our dieting and exercise efforts. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggests limiting added sugar intake to <10% of calories per day (this means 200 calories for those following a 2000 calorie diet).

Hidden sugars we may be already eating:

Instant oatmeal-packed with sugar and when combined with juice, you are taking in your daily sugar allowance. Eat natural oatmeal with fresh fruit instead.

Salad dressings-read the label for sugar content. Use olive oil and vinegar with herbs instead.

Smoothies-swap out raw greens, nuts, and seeds for some your fruits.

Green juices-if you are drinking 3 of these a day, you are ingesting 30 teaspoons of sugar. Make your own with fresh vegetables.

BBQ sauce is full of sugar. Don’t lather it all over your meat. This healthiest version is to make it yourself.

Gummy vitamins. They contain sugar and dyes. They also stick to your teeth creating a breeding ground for bacteria.

Canned beans. While these are easy and versatile, read the labels. It’s best to choose fresh, frozen, or dried.

Bran muffins. These can contain as much sugar as donuts. Replace these with vegetable omelets or oatmeal.

Protein energy bars. Some of these have more sugar than a candy bar. If you insist on buying these, make sure the first four ingredients on the nutritional label don’t say: sugar, syrups, chocolate, or a word ending in “ose,” (which means it’s a sugar).

Bottled teas contain high levels of sweeteners. If you still want these, dilute with 1/2 water.

Let’s keep our sweet-tooth at play and still enjoy the holidays, while controlling our diets.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com