Dr. Oz transforming to a powerfully blessed life

There is an old quote that says, “The more you thank life, the more life will give you to be thankful for.” November is the month of being thankful as we celebrate Thanksgiving; a day set aside to remember how blessed we have been, to show love to those that have been with us, and to give thanks back to our creator. Yet, in a world where there is so much negativity and stress, sometimes this can be difficult.

In an earlier episode, Dr. Oz talked about ways (30 days challenge) to transform our way of thinking about our lives and how being more positive can actually affect our health in doing so. A lack of faith and gratitude can affect us mentally and physically. Throughout the month here are some ways to achieve the peace and happiness we deserve in this life:

30 day blessed challenge

Start each day with a gratitude list . By actively feeling grateful on a daily basis, you will release feelings of jealousy, disappointment, and anxiety, and instead usher in feelings of joy, contentment, and optimism. Annoyed that you have to stop for groceries on the way home> think instead about how wonderful it is that you can afford groceries and are able to cook yourself a healthy meal.

Detox your environment . Get rid of anything or anyone in your life that is toxic to your well-being. Surround yourself with positive people and energy. Negative people will keep you completely bound to their energy.

Swap technology for community . Put those phones, computers, and televisions to the side for at least 1 hour a day and go for a walk with a friend, visit a shelter, visit a neighbor, do something for someone else. Too much time spent on your phone can create feelings of insecurity, anger, jealousy, and sadness.

Remove "kryptonite" foods . Throw out and stop buying processed sugary sweets and foods. Stop drinking alcohol. You will be amazed how your clarity of thought and your overall health starts changing.

Let go of grudges. One of the biggest barriers to living a blessed life is holding a grudge. By keeping all that bitterness, resentment, and anger inside, it can cause emotional harm and physical harm as well. It doesn't matter whether the grudge is over something inconsequential or major, by allowing yourself to forgive the other person, you will feel a weight lifted and you can finally heal. When you keep years of grudges bottled up, you are carrying baggage that your mind and body cannot handle. This can cause many health problems. Stress lingers in deep places in our bodies and can lead to many health problems.

How stress lingers in our bodies

Hips . Hips hold tension—which can be emotional tension or even physical tightness from running or exercising, and sitting at a desk all day. Start doing yoga.

Jaw . A natural first reaction to anger is to clinch your jaw and grind your teeth. Do exercises-relaxing your jaw, opening and closing your mouth (yawn) when you feel stressed.

Shoulders . Typing for hours, driving, or when we're worried about something-ongoing mental strain can lead to shoulder pain. Stretching, yoga, a forward bend with your arms behind you, falling overhead, to release shoulder tension.

Eyes . Staring at computer screens and phone screens for too many hours can strain your eyes, and anxiety and mental pressures can lead to physical aches in this area as well. Moisturize your eyes and cut down on screen time. Get up and walk or go outside. Break up your day by incorporating different experiences.

. Staring at computer screens and phone screens for too many hours can strain your eyes, and anxiety and mental pressures can lead to physical aches in this area as well. Moisturize your eyes and cut down on screen time. Get up and walk or go outside. Break up your day by incorporating different experiences. Stomach. If you’re under severe stress, it can disrupt the digestive process, causing diarrhea, abdominal pain or gastrointestinal distress, according to a Harvard Medical School article. Stress and depression have also been related to a prevalence of various gastric disease and occupational stress has been associated with impacting gastrointestinal tract alterations. Chronic stress can cause ulcers or severe stomach pain without ulcers. Exercise, listen to music, read, or talk to a friend.

Understanding how our minds affect our lives, and how negative ongoing stress can destroy our health–is all the more reason to be thankful, while eliminating our bodies of the dangers of stress.

Start living the life you deserve!

Photo courtesy of Bing.com