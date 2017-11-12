Joe Biden’s tour starts tomorrow and new book release

Starting tomorrow, 11/13/2017, Joe Biden will be on his 2017 American Promise Tour promoting his new book “Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Promise.” Biden’s book is a deeply moving memoir about the year that would forever change both a family and a country.

In 2013, Joe and Jill Biden’s eldest son, Beau, had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor, and his survival was uncertain. Promise Me, Dad chronicles the year that followed, which would be the most momentous and challenging in Joe Biden’s extraordinary life and career.

This is a book written not just by the former vice president but from the heart of a father, grandfather, friend, and husband. Promise Me, Dad is a story of how family and friendships sustain us and how hope, purpose, and action can guide us through the pain of personal loss into the light of a new future. “There was a lot of talk in Wilmington about why Beau, who had announced his intention to run for governor, had skipped every crucial political event in the first four months of the year,” Biden recalls, describing mounting questions in April 2015. Beau wanted to keep his diagnosis private. At the 2008 Democratic National Convention, after Joe Biden was nominated for Vice President of the United States, Beau introduced his father. He recounted the auto accident that killed his mother and sister and the subsequent parenting commitment his father made to his sons, a speech at which many delegates wept. Joseph Robinette “Beau” Biden III was an American attorney, officer in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps, and politician from Wilmington, Delaware. Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview that aired Sunday that he isn’t actively planning a run for president in 2020, but he also didn’t rule it out. Biden will speak in 19 locations across the US starting tomorrow night in New York City at the Lincoln Center. His new book will be released on Tuesday.

For tour dates, locations, and tickets, click here.

For a clip from Biden’s book, click here. Today.com

Photo courtesy of Bing.com