No illnesses, flu, colds, in 30 years? Catherine Russell, Broadway star, holds the longest running role on Broadway, and is in the Guinness Book of World Records for holding the record for the most performances by an actor in a single role. What is she doing right? Russell shared her lifestyle health secrets with TODAY that may be the reason she remains so healthy. Russell said, “I’ve been healthy for so long, I take it for granted.”

Russell has under her belt, 11,100 performances, to date, in the “Perfect Crime,” at New York City’s Snapple Theater, where she is also general manager. She teaches English at New York City’s Baruch College and acting at NYU. As theater manager, she sells tickets at the box office and has even been known to repair a toilet in the bathroom. Yet, she has not missed one day of work in 3 decades.

On stage, Russell kisses two different men during every performance and still has not gotten sick. Russell is known as the “Cal Ripkin” of Broadways as she is associated with the famous player who holds the record for most games played. She and Ripkin have the same motto, “Get up, go to work.”

So, what are her secrets to remaining so healthy?

Health secrets Russell lives by:

Love. Having a partner to love and care for and for you to have the same, (she has had the same one for 20+ years) brings security in your life. Even though they have never married, she believes the relationship makes her healthier. (Avoiding others’ germs, too.)

Positive attitude. Russell keeps a positive attitude in life, regardless of what happens. She believes in loving your job and your life.

Coffee. Russell starts every day at 5:30 am. She teaches in the mornings and then off to the theater. “I don’t have the luxury of getting tired,” she said.

Staying active. She loves her work and she makes sure everyone knows it. She has never allowed herself to say, “I hate my job.”

Faith. When she gets sick, she prays. She doesn’t allow the feelings to determine her sickness–so moves forward. She believes in praying for others as well.

She doesn’t drink or smoke.

Russell had ovarian cancer when she turned 40. Before going into the operating room, a nun prayed for her. After she awoke, she was told the cancer was gone and she did not need surgery. She firmly believes in prayer and healing. She went in for the surgery on her day off (so she didn’t miss work) and went back to work the next day.

Now 62, Russell works a 98-hr. work-week and has not missed a day of work since 1987. She has only taken 4 vacations in 3 decades and one of these was to attend her brother’s wedding.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com