Super-foods that fight arterial plaque

Today on MSN, we learned one can add years to their life by keeping their heart healthy. Dr Oz tells us that caring for our own ticker can be as easy as knowing what to eat! Did you know that natural “super-foods” can serve as weapons to fight clogged arteries? Like any plumbing system, your arteries can get clogged up. When you have high blood pressure, inflammation causes cholesterol to stick to the walls of your blood vessels, forming a plaque. The following foods are powerful enough to prevent this dangerous clogging.

Heart healthy foods that fight plaque

ORANGES -contain pectin that works like a sponge soaking up cholesterol. Potassium can help prevent congestive heart failure by neutralizing proteins that can cause scar tissue.

KALE -known as the perfect food is full of heart healthy anti-oxidants, omega-3's, and fiber.

GARLIC -Heart patients on garlic pills saw a decrease of 50% in plaque buildup. Garlic helps reduce an enzyme known as angiotensin, which constricts blood vessels.

RED WINE -One small glass a day can keep your blood vessels flexible, reducing the chance of clotting. It also boosts your HDL (good cholesterol) levels.

DARK CHOCOLATE -Harvard discovered the indigenous people of Panama that drank large amounts of raw cocoa have very low blood pressure and no hypertension from the flavanols in cocoa, which lowers blood pressure.

SARDINES – Sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids reducing inflammation and raising good cholesterol.

LENTILS -high in protein, magnesium, and potassium, which can help reduce the risk for plaque in the blood vessels.

ALMONDS -Contain plant sterols that prevent absorption of LDL.

POMEGRANATES -Drinking 8 oz. of this juice can reduce your plaque as it can help prevent the oxidation of plaque in the walls.

BLUEBERRIES -Reduce the buildup in your arteries, eliminates free radicals, anti-aging.

BEETS -Contain betaine and folate -lowers homo cysteine (inflammation) in the body.

SALMON -Contains omega 3's and has been found to expand constricted blood vessels.

TURMERIC -Curcumin in turmeric can help block biochemical reactions that lead to heart enlargement. It also reduces inflammation.

CHIA SEEDS -A natural food full of heart healthy omega-3's that lowers cholesterol.

APPLES-Antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can assist with lowering blood pressure and preventing heart disease.

Clogged arteries greatly increase the likelihood of heart attack, stroke, and even death. Because of these dangers, it is important to be aware, no matter how old you are, of the causes of artery plaque and treatment strategies to prevent serious consequences.

Avoid foods that raise bad cholesterol leading to clogged arteries.

So, make your list and check it twice the next time you go grocery shopping. These foods may prevent you from developing heart disease while boosting your body’s immunity.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com