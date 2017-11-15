Dr. Oz hair therapy 101

As we grow older, we notice the bouncy, shiny, and full heads of hair on younger women and we wish we could still have that “crown of glory.” It’s not just from own doings that ours has become dry, brittle, and lost it’s luster. A lot of things play into why this has happened. Today, 11/15/2017, Dr. Oz explains the culprits that fight our hair and some ways we can restore and preserve the most vain part of our heads-our hair.

Oz uses an egg as the symbol for our hair. Both are full of protein, moisture, natural oils. He breaks down all the reasons our hair looks and has become so damaged on this edition of “Hair Therapy 101.”

Things that negatively affect our hair:

Pollutants in the air.

The sun.

Blow dryers, curling irons, flat irons.

The cold.

Chemicals added to hair products.

Michele Salease, Whole Blends expert, says these are things we forget to do in caring for our hair to protect and preserve the natural construction and appearance.

Important reminders in caring for hair

Conditioning. To restore damaged hair.

Treatments. Leave-in treatments give it moisture all day.

Buying the right shampoos for our hair types. Buy one that is the most natural and is specific to your own hair. Look for what the shampoo says: for dry, fizzy, oily, flat, etc.

For centuries, women have used olive oil as a natural means to sustain and replenish our bodies and hair. Olive oil is nature’s way of keeping the necessary oils inside our body as well as the appearance outside-skin, nail, and hair. When we get the right amounts of antioxidants and healthy fats, it shows in our hair.

7 tips for healthy hair

Take a supplement that contains biotin and a multi-vitamin that contains zinc and iron.

Switch to moisture-replenishing shampoos and conditioners. If these weigh your hair down, just use conditioner on the ends.

Look for styling aids that contain shine-enhancing and hair-softening oils, like sunflower, soybean, argan and sweet almond oils.

A weekly intensive moisture-boosting hair mask or scalp treatment will also help rejuvenate fragile, weak hair.

Never pluck gray hair. Plucking can damage the hair follicle and the strand may never grow back – and as you age and your hair naturally thins, you’ll need every strand of hair you can get.

Cut down on heat styling and turn the temperature down on your styling tools. Using heat over and over is literally frying your hair, removing all the bounce, and killing the proteins and oils. Let your hair air dry when possible, and avoid heat in styling, as much as possible.

Keratin and hair relaxers – stay away from any products that contain formaldehyde. Clients have left salons and gone to the ER from these products containing high levels of toxic ingredients. Make sure your hair stylist does not use any products containing formaldehyde.

Grow out or cut off stubborn hair.

Hair masks. You can use these at home as well as at the salon. The best masks are the all natural that you can make at home.

Stretch your hair coloring out as long as possible. Avoid washing your hair before coloring it. You need the oils to protect from the color.

We all have good hair days and bad hair days. Doing all we can to make them all a little better is totally in our own styling hands.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com