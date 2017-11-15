“Almost Gone” how one young woman almost lost her life

It is not unusual for young girls to spend hours chatting online. Nowadays, online dating is bigger than ever as young women look for their perfect prince, that is not in their high school hallways. Today, 11/15/2017, Meghan Kelly sat down with one young woman who thought she had found hers; only to realize had it not been for her parents’ intervention, she could have lost her life.

The Baldwins were a strong Christian family, living in Plano, Texas. When their seventeen-year-old daughter, Mackenzie, met (28 year old) Aadam in a random-match online chat room, she fell for his good looks, his charm, and his respectful conversation. He told her he lived in New York, and they began an online friendship. The months-on-end relationship began an ongoing transformation in her-causing her to leave all she had known-thru manipulation. She had fallen in love, but he told her they could not be together, if she did not convert to Muslim.

Her parents got suspicious when she went to them and asked for a Koran. The man she had met was boosting his religion and making her question her own. As the months progressed, she began isolating herself from her friends, family, and her own beliefs. He was stealing her away to only himself, thru online brainwashing.

Had it not been for her best friend’s (Madison Flowers) dad calling Mackenzie’s dad, she might have lost her life. She was already planning to move to Kosovo in two weeks (after parents found out) and marry this stranger when she would turn 18.

In an effort to buy some time, her parents took her passport and contacted the FBI. The FBI told the parents this could be a motive of many things: Citizenship scam, kidnapping for sex slavery and or/organ harvesting- black market. The Baldwins believe their daughter was fully brainwashed and manipulated.

After her last exam of her final year in high school, the FBI intervened by doing a “shock & awe” of letting her see what she was dealing with by meeting her at her home. At first, Mackenzie didn’t want to believe them and felt gained up on. When she started noticing how he was breaking her down and isolating her to listen to only him-she began to wake up.

Madison Flowers is the hero in this story. She knew Mackenzie had always been passionate about her life and goals and when she saw the changes, she told her dad which contacted Mackenzie’s dad.

John and Mackenzie Baldwin have written a book, “Almost Gone: Twenty-Five Days and One Chance to Save Our Daughter.”

Lessons: You cannot trust today’s technology in the hands of a your children because the world is a dangerous place. Have an open communication and let your kids know they can trust you as parents. Know as parents, you need to spy on what your kids are doing online. Always be a friend to a friend by reporting any dangers they may be facing.

Photo courtesy of Bing.