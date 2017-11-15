The Doctors, Taryn decided to love her body

We live in a society that is obsessed with body image. The plastic surgeons work round the clock to fulfill a patient’s desires to look like a picture of someone. They pull up, push out, take away, and fill in every part of a body now. Some feel they will never be loved or accepted because of their body. Yet, too many times the patient is left still feeling empty after spending thousands to fix their imperfections. The answer does not necessarily lie in what we think looks perfect, but in our own acceptance of who we really are, first.

The Doctors sat down with one particular woman, Filmmaker Taryn Brumfitt, who had an appointment to begin various surgeries to promote her self-esteem by reconstructing her body. Brumfitt had an awakening when she watched her own daughter playing one day and she realized how happy her daughter was with life. She did not want to ever let her daughter think that she was not beautiful like she was? Brumfitt did not want to send the wrong message to her daughter.

Plastic surgeon, Andrew Ordon remarked how she made the best decision for herself. He remarked how many women have exercised, dieted, and still have no results after having children. He said, “This is one of the best things I do for women is a mommy makeover. It has to be right for them, though.”

Brumfitt was inspired to make “Embrace” after her own experience with body hated. She talked about how much she hated her body after having three children and how hard she trained for a year. She remembered standing there in her perfect body, but was still not happy. It was at that time she realized all the sacrifice and obsession had not been worth it to her.

“I made the commitment years ago to embrace my body and not treat it like an ornament, but like it’s a vehicle through life. I don’t want to climb a mountain and get to the top and check my watch to see if I’ve expelled enough calories. I want to get to the top and check out the view,” she said.

As she was making the documentary, she talked with women in all walks of life. Her desire is to empower women to confront society’s standards and have a sense of self-worth.

While diet and exercise are necessary for health reasons, being healthy and happy are the keys to loving yourself. Dr. Ordon commended her on finding her peace. “What I’m trying to say to women is that you don’t need to be in a battle to your body and that you do have a choice.” Brumfitt responded.

With the new plus-size models making their beautiful stance on runways and covers, it reminds us that there is beauty in every size and shape, and to love who we are.

