Dr. Oz on avoiding getting sick this winter

When cold-and-flu season arrives, it can seem like everyone around you is sick. While keeping yourself well in a sea of illness might seem impossible, there are a few tricks you can use to stay healthy even in the sickest of settings. The last thing we want and need with the holidays, shopping to do, and entertaining, is to be sick. Let’s see what the doc says.

10 ways to avoid getting sick

Wash your hands . Wash your hands regularly throughout the day. Regardless of what anyone tells you, it’s the best known method for preventing infection. Especially, when you have gone to the restroom.

. Wash your hands regularly throughout the day. Regardless of what anyone tells you, it’s the best known method for preventing infection. Especially, when you have gone to the restroom. Exercise . Even when it is cold. Cold air does not make you sick. Motivating yourself to get outside for a walk, jog or bike ride may seem like real chore. But many studies have shown that people who are more physically active stay healthier.

. Even when it is cold. Cold air does not make you sick. Motivating yourself to get outside for a walk, jog or bike ride may seem like real chore. But many studies have shown that people who are more physically active stay healthier. Eat well . Fresh vegetables and fruits are your best immunity boosters. They help you fight off germs and infections. Mix up the colors for different vitamins.

. Fresh vegetables and fruits are your best immunity boosters. They help you fight off germs and infections. Mix up the colors for different vitamins. Sleep well . Less than seven hours of sleep, you’re putting yourself at higher risk for illness by preventing your body from protecting itself. Your body heals while you are sleeping.

. Less than seven hours of sleep, you’re putting yourself at higher risk for illness by preventing your body from protecting itself. Your body heals while you are sleeping. Stay hydrated . If you’re dehydrated, the surfaces of the body that protect you from illness dry out and lose their protection, opening you up to infection.

. If you’re dehydrated, the surfaces of the body that protect you from illness dry out and lose their protection, opening you up to infection. Get the flu vaccine . The flu vaccine really does work. While it doesn’t always perfectly nail the virus, it often helps to soften the impact. The vaccine enables the body to attack the flu much more quickly than it otherwise would have. Every year thousands are hospitalized and way too many die from the flu.

. The flu vaccine really does work. While it doesn’t always perfectly nail the virus, it often helps to soften the impact. The vaccine enables the body to attack the flu much more quickly than it otherwise would have. Every year thousands are hospitalized and way too many die from the flu. Sanitize your surfaces . Sanitizing surfaces you use all the time, like your phone screen and keyboard, doorknobs, and appliance handles-make this a habit. Germs can live on these surfaces for quite some time.

. Sanitizing surfaces you use all the time, like your phone screen and keyboard, doorknobs, and appliance handles-make this a habit. Germs can live on these surfaces for quite some time. Cut your nails down and do not bite or chew on your nails . Germs get trapped and grow bacteria under your nails. Every thing you touch can have germs and the nails touch these surfaces.

. Germs get trapped and grow bacteria under your nails. Every thing you touch can have germs and the nails touch these surfaces. Avoid and get-free of stress . Long-term stress suppresses your immune system and prevents your body from being able to fight infection. Find ways to decompress.

. Long-term stress suppresses your immune system and prevents your body from being able to fight infection. Find ways to decompress. Avoid touching public surfaces. When opening and closing doors, try to use a sleeve or a paper towel. Buffet spoons-use a napkin. Keypads-use a pencil. Just think about how many people have touched that same surface and left germs. When analyzed under a microscope, community coffee pots had e-coli living on them.

Each winter, these infections put millions of people out of commission, cost employers more than $20 billion in paid sick days, and send more than 200,000 sufferers to the hospital.

Following Dr. Oz’s simple reminders (combined episodes on staying healthy) may keep us from the common colds, flu, and pneumonia that lingers and debilitates during the cold months.

