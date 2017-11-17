“Silicone spreads and migrates easily inside the body, which may worsen adverse events and make surgical attempts to remove the silicone oil more difficult or impossible,” the FDA said in a statement: “Silicone, when injected into areas with many blood vessels such as the buttocks, can travel to other parts of the body and block blood vessels in the lungs, heart, or brain. This can result in permanent damage to those tissues and lead to stroke or death.”

Injectable silicone (contouring, enhancement and plumping) has been associated with multiple deaths. A North Carolina man was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2016 for giving butt implants to a woman with silicone injections. In 2013, a woman in New York was arrested on manslaughter charges after using silicone for butt implants on a mother of two.

Dr. Oz had a segment on plastic surgeries and injections and he warned against ever having the following procedures done and why:

Avoid having these procedures:

Buttock implants . Problems like fluid collection, movement of the implants, and infections plague many patients. A common problem is scarring around the implants, which leads to hard implants. Do squats (exercises) everyday instead.

. Problems like fluid collection, movement of the implants, and infections plague many patients. A common problem is scarring around the implants, which leads to hard implants. Do squats (exercises) everyday instead. Silicone lip injections . The body sees silicone as foreign. It walls it off by encasing it with scar. That scar can result in lumps and if it gets infected, you will have to have the silicone cut out. If you get injections, get only hyaluronic acid injections which lasts about a year.

. The body sees silicone as foreign. It walls it off by encasing it with scar. That scar can result in lumps and if it gets infected, you will have to have the silicone cut out. If you get injections, get only hyaluronic acid injections which lasts about a year. Barbed sutures that lift the cheeks. Many of these barbed sutures slip. Most of these companies have yanked these from the market because of all the problems they caused.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon (The Doctors) explains that everyone will react to fillers differently and in the case of silicone injections they often become an inflammatory problem for patients.

Dermatologists and plastic surgeons can offer these services, as well as medical spas. Before any treatment, get the facts on who will serve you and what the process involves. Check with your state to make sure the doctor or other medical professional you’re interested in really is licensed.