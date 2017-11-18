My child stays sick and won’t eat healthy foods

Thanksgiving is right around the corner where there will be a bounty of good home-cooked foods. How in this world am I going to hide the fact that all my child will eat is chicken fingers, wieners, and mac & cheese? Is this my fault or does my child simply not like them? My child is constantly saying, “It’s squishy, I don’t know what that thing is, it taste wet and nasty, like grass.” Getting your kids to eat a balanced meal is definitely one of the greatest challenges a parent faces.

As obesity is rising in young children every year, the only solution to prevent this is diet. Constipation is a common problem with small children from not eating fruits and vegetables. Dr. Oz says, “A young child needs at least one and a half cups of fruits and vegetables per day.” Several experts have given their advice to not only deceive your kids, but to turn them into a vegetable lover. Let’s dig in….

CNN had a segment on this topic and ways to change your children’s diet with these tips:

Making healthy foods more desirable for kids

Sugar. One of the worse things a parent can do is introduce sugar to a young child, especially as a reward. Sugar is in almost every thing we eat and adding sugar to their diet, not only causes a desire to have more, but also rots their teeth. Don’t bring it into the house. Sugary sweets are not healthy and give the child a dependence on them. Don’t make the mistake (unless your child is diabetic) to never allow them a cookie, sucker, or birthday cake. This will make for many problems if you are too strict.

Make foods interesting. Let them shell and count peas, sorting out the bad ones. They will eventually start eating raw and cooked peas.

Encourage involvement in shopping and cooking together. Get kids involved in gardening and they will learn to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Kids love science and just knowing how the vegetables grow, being part of the process, makes them want to taste and enjoy.

Give kids a few choices (within reason) of the vegetables, fruits, snacks. If you over-control, over-educate, over-lecture in any area, kids will rebel.

Get creative. If you child will eat fruits, but not vegetables, start making smoothies adding vegetables to the fruit mix. Have a meal based on your kids favorite colors. Ex: purple, have purple fruits and vegetables for dinner that night. Think outside the box. Make faces or animals with their foods.

Be an example. Ex: Let your kids see you adding spinach, vegetables to your eggs. Eventually, they will want to taste and learn to eat their’s the same way. Don’t ever let your kids see you indulging in sugary sweets.

Forget about making your kids clean their plates. A few bites of vegetables is better than none-sometimes they just aren’t hungry.

Words matter. If you talk about strong muscles-“protein,” your child will start wanting proteins like eggs, steak, etc. They need to know why foods are important. Play games.

Get colorful. Talk about how nasty and unhealthy a beige (carbs) plate is and then introduce a plate of colors (vegetables) and talk about why each color makes them healthy.

Experiment with using different vegetable pastas. Ex: whole grain, vegetable pastas. Use applesauce in muffins instead of oil.

Other very important things to know about your child are: They need the right amount of sleep, and to stay hydrated at all times.

The National Sleep Foundation lays out these guidelines for sleep:

Toddlers (1 to 2 years): 11-14 hours-Preschoolers (3 to 5 years): 10-13 hours-School-age children up to preteen (6 to 13 years): 9-11 hours-Teens (14 to 17 years): 8-10 hours

Photo courtesy of Bing.com